Oppo Find X10 was launched in India last week, nearly a month after the smartphone's debut in China. Now, the tech firm has introduced the new Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition in China, bringing the phone in a new shade. The handset was initially unveiled in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. However, the new Forest Green Edition is only offered in three of the storage variants. Oppo designed the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition in collaboration with a New York-based artist. The company has also introduced three new accessories for the Forest Green Edition.

Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Price, Availability and Specifications

In a post on Weibo, Oppo announced that it collaborated with the New York-based German illustrator, Karlotta Freier, to unveil the new Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition. The new colourway is currently available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store. The Forest Green Edition will go on sale in China on October 30 and will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Oppo has also unveiled themed accessories for the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition

Photo Credit: Oppo

Apart from this, the Oppo Find X10 Forest Edition gets three new themed accessories. Designed in collaboration with Freier, the company unveiled a 100 percent silk Forest Green scarf, a Forest Green phone case, and a Forest Green phone strap. The bundle will include a handwritten letter from the artist, too. The Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition skips the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration, priced at CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 1,07,000). However, it is available with the standard Oppo Find X10 model's Light Titanium and Ice Blue colour options in China.

The pricing of the Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition has yet to be revealed. It will sport identical specifications and features to the standard edition. For reference, the Oppo Find X10 features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,768 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness in HBM, 1.07 billion colours, a 1,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and Crystal Guard cover glass. It also ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Moreover, the Oppo Find X10 is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.55GHz. The phone packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.