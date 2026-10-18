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Bluetooth SBC vs AAC vs LDAC: Which Codec Is Better?

SBC, AAC, and LDAC are the three most common codecs.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 October 2026 12:00 IST
Bluetooth SBC vs AAC vs LDAC: Which Codec Is Better?

Photo Credit: OnePlus

LDAC is an audio codec developed by Sony

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Highlights
  • LDAC supports higher bitrates
  • SBC, AAC, and LDAC differ in how they compress and transmit digital audio
  • AAC is widely used on Apple devices
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Bluetooth codec is a popular term in the audio segment. It is a software algorithm that compresses, sends, and decompresses audio data so it can travel wirelessly between your phone or computer and your earphones or speakers. This process transmits sound from your smartphone to wireless earphones when listening to audio via Bluetooth. As you all know, SBC, AAC, and LDAC are the three most common codecs. Each codec offers different levels of audio compression. They also differ in compatibility and sound quality.

If you are planning to buy wireless earbuds or headphones, knowing the basic differences between SBC, AAC, and LDAC can help you choose a device that suits your listening preferences. SBC (Subband Coding) is a Universal baseline codec. Every Bluetooth-capable device supports SBC. LDAC supports higher bitrates; AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) is widely used on Apple devices.

Bluetooth SBC vs AAC vs LDAC: Know the Differences

SBC, AAC, and LDAC differ in how they compress and transmit digital audio over Bluetooth. source device, headphone support, wireless connection, and the quality of the original audio will affect the performance of the codecs. 

SBC: As mentioned, the SBC is the mandatory baseline codec for the standard Bluetooth A2DP audio profile. It allows compatible devices to transmit audio wirelessly without advanced codec support. It offers adequate sound quality for everyday activities, including listening to music and watching videos. It uses lossy compression, which removes some audio information to reduce the amount of data transmitted. SBC may not offer the same high-bitrate capabilities as LDAC. It supports 16-bit audio at a 48kHz sampling rate, with a bitrate of up to 328kbps.

AAC: supports 16-bit audio at 44.1kHz with a bitrate of 256kbps and is commonly used with Apple devices, including iPhone models, iPad models and compatible wireless headphones. It is widely used for music streaming. It offers decent audio quality without requiring high bitrates. However, its performance varies depending on how the source device encodes audio and how the receiving headphones decode it. This codec performs differently across Android and Apple devices, but for users who need to listen to music on an iPhone or iPad, AAC is a suitable option.

LDAC: Bluetooth codec developed by Sony and supports higher Bluetooth transmission bitrates than SBC and AAC in typical implementations. It supports audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and offers three bitrate modes of 330kbps, 660kbps, and 990kbps. This high bitrate matches highly demanding source materials. The high bitrate may not be maintained in environments with wireless interference or weak connections. LDAC is particularly useful for Android users with compatible smartphones and headphones who want to prioritise music quality.

Which Bluetooth Codec Is Better: SBC, AAC or LDAC?

LDAC is the strongest option for users who need high-bitrate wireless audio. AAC is a practical choice for Apple users, while SBC remains the most universally compatible baseline. That said, higher bitrate does not automatically mean better sound. Headphone tuning, recording quality, fit, and personal preferences can make a bigger difference to the listening experience.

FAQs

Which Bluetooth codec is best for Apple users?

AAC is generally a suitable choice for iPhone and iPad users.

Does LDAC support lossless audio?

No. LDAC is a lossy Bluetooth audio codec.

What is the maximum bitrate supported by SBC, AAC, and LDAC?

SBC supports bitrates of up to 328kbps, while AAC supports up to 256kbps. LDAC offers up to 990kbps.

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Further reading: Bluetooth Codec, SBC, AAC, LDAC, Bluetooth LDAC, Bluetooth SBC, Bluetooth AAC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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