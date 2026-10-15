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Circle’s USDC Leads as First Stablecoin Subject to Fall Under New EU Rules

The EBA will oversee Circle’s compliance with reserve, liquidity, and redemption requirements from November 12, 2026.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 21:46 IST
Circle’s USDC Leads as First Stablecoin Subject to Fall Under New EU Rules

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Waldemar Brandt

The classification follows an assessment under Article 56 of the EU’s MiCA regulation

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Highlights
  • USDC is the first of 45 notified e-money tokens to receive designation
  • Circle’s European entity issues USDC within the EU
  • The EBA has not disclosed which specific criteria USDC met
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The USD-denominated Circle's USDC is the first stablecoin classified by the EU as a “significant” e-money token according to MiCA legislation. Therefore, it will fall under EBA oversight starting from November 12, 2026. This was announced by the EBA on October 14 following the evaluation of USDC relative to the criteria provided for in the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Out of the 45 e-money tokens that have been notified, USDC is the first to have received such a label. Under this classification, the supervision of USDC shall be shared by both the EBA and France's banking regulator, the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR). 

EBA to Monitor USDC Reserves and Redemption Protections Under MiCA

The decision by the EBA means that USDC falls within the supervisory regime that applies to important e-money tokens. The MiCA regulation refers to the term to refer to specific digital assets that are connected to a single official currency.

USDC is linked to the US dollar and is the second biggest stablecoin in terms of market capitalisation in the world. The token is issued by Circle through different companies in the US and Europe. Circle Internet Financial Europe SAS acts as the issuer of the token in the European Union, while Circle Internet Financial, LLC is the issuer in the US.

This designation is based on the assessment conducted in accordance with Article 56 of MiCA. According to the regulation, the EBA must consider an e-money token significant if it satisfies at least three of the criteria set out in Article 43. These criteria include the number of holders, transactions, token value, and other signs of the extent to which the asset is utilised. Nevertheless, the October 14 statement did not state which specific criteria USDC met.

As of November 12, the EBA will assume direct supervision of various financial protections related to USDC. It will be responsible for monitoring Circle's compliance with its own-funds requirements, reserve assets, liquidity rules, and the recovery and redemption plan for the token. Own funds consist of financial resources that are required by the issuer to satisfy regulatory requirements. Reserve assets relate to the assets maintained to back the value of the stablecoin and satisfy redemption requests.

In March, Circle urged UK lawmakers to develop a crypto regulatory framework by combining elements from the MiCA regulation and the US's stablecoin rules. Speaking before a House of Lords committee, Circle's policy chief Dante Disparte said the UK has a unique opportunity to create a distinct system that balances regulatory clarity with innovation. The UK is starting to regulate cryptocurrency, and the proposal comes at a time when competition around the world is getting more intense. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: USDC, crypto regulation, European Union, MiCA Legislation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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