Insta360 Mic has been launched in global markets. The company's latest wireless microphone, designed for content creators, boasts a customisable E-Ink display. The Insta360 Mic has a microSD card slot for expandable storage. It supports 32-bit float internal audio recording and offers AI-powered noise cancellation. The microphone has Bluetooth connectivity with select Insta360 cameras. It also offers cross-generation compatibility with Mic Pro transmitters.

Insta360 Mic Price

The Insta360 Mic is offered in three configurations. The microphone with two transmitters and one receiver costs $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the model with one Transmitter and one Receiver costs $139.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The Insta360 Mic Transmitter costs $79.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400).

Insta360 Mic is available globally through the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and authorised retailers.

Insta360 Mic Specification

Insta360 Mic has a customisable E-Ink display that shows the images creators choose to upload. The microphone features a microSD card slot. When a card is inserted, the transmitter supports 32-bit float audio as a backup to what the camera or phone captures.

The microphone records over Bluetooth or through the receiver, with no storage to manage. The Insta360 Mic features a dedicated AI audio processing chip. The company says it suppresses background noise while leaving fewer audible artefacts behind.

The Insta360 Mic supports two automatic gain controls. The Auto mode helps prevent clipping, while the Dynamic mode balances volume changes for more consistent loudness. Users can also choose between Regular, Rich, and Bright voice tone presets to adjust the character of their recordings.

The Insta360 Mic supports Insta360 Direct Connect, which pairs the transmitter directly with compatible cameras over Bluetooth without requiring a receiver. This works with selected Insta360 cameras, including X6, X5, Luna Ultra, Luna Pro, GO Ultra, and Ace Pro 2. The X6 and Luna series also support pairing with two Mic transmitters simultaneously, allowing two speakers to record directly to the camera.

For other devices, the Insta360 Mic can connect through the included receiver. It connects to smartphones, DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras through the included USB-C smartphone adapter or 3.5mm cable. The transmitter can be clipped to a shirt or jacket to use as a wireless lavalier microphone.

Two transmitters can send synchronised audio to up to four receivers simultaneously. It also supports cross-generation compatibility, allowing Mic and Mic Pro transmitters to be used together. Each transmitter is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. Along with the charging case, total battery life extends to up to 34 hours.