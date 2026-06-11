Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Insta360 Luna Ultra Unveiled With Leica Tuned Cameras, 2 Inch Detachable OLED Screen: Price, Features

Insta360 Luna Ultra Unveiled With Leica-Tuned Cameras, 2-Inch Detachable OLED Screen: Price, Features

The Insta360 Luna Ultra features a three-axis gimbal stabilisation system with wide pan, tilt, and roll movement ranges.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 12:48 IST
Insta360 Luna Ultra Unveiled With Leica-Tuned Cameras, 2-Inch Detachable OLED Screen: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 Luna Ultra is available in Cosmic Black and Stellar White shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Luna Ultra features a detachable 2-inch OLED display
  • Luna Ultra records videos at up to 8K resolution
  • Camera supports Dolby Vision and 10-bit I-Log recording
Advertisement

Insta360 has introduced the Luna Ultra, a Leica co-developed gimbal camera that combines a 1-inch main camera, a dedicated telephoto lens, and three-axis stabilisation in a compact body. The device records video up to 8K resolution, includes a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen, and uses a triple-chip system with two imaging processors and a Qualcomm 4nm AI chip. It also supports AI-powered tracking, Dolby Vision recording, up to 240 minutes of battery life, and up to 12x zoom through its telephoto camera.

Insta360 Luna Ultra Price, Availability

The Insta360 Luna Ultra starts at $769.99 (roughly Rs. 73,700) for the Standard Bundle and is also available in a Creator Bundle priced at $969.99 (roughly Rs. 92,800). It comes in Cosmic Black and Stellar White colour options. While the Standard Bundle includes basic accessories such as a Protective Cover and Wrist Strap, the Creator Bundle adds a Battery Handle, Mic Pro Transmitter, Wide-Angle Lens, and other content creation accessories.

Insta360 Luna Ultra Features, Specifications

The Insta360 Luna Ultra features a three-axis gimbal stabilisation system with wide pan, tilt, and roll movement ranges. It supports a maximum control speed of 210 degrees per second and offers stabilisation accuracy of up to ±0.005 degrees. The camera is equipped with a Leica Summicron main lens that uses a 1-inch sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, and a 20mm-equivalent focal length. It also includes a telephoto camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and a 60mm-equivalent focal length. The setup supports up to 12x zoom for photos and videos.

The Luna Ultra supports video recording at up to 8K resolution and 30 fps, as well as 4K at up to 120 fps and Full HD at up to 240 fps. Available shooting modes include PureVideo, Slow Motion, Timelapse, TimeShift, and Barrel Roll. For photography, the camera captures images up to 37 megapixels and supports a 200-megapixel Scenic Panorama mode.

The camera supports Dolby Vision and 10-bit I-Log colour profiles, while video is encoded using the H.265 codec at bitrates up to 120 Mbps. Users can also manually adjust ISO, exposure, shutter speed, and white balance settings.

Insta360 has equipped the Luna Ultra with a triple-chip architecture comprising two dedicated imaging processors and a Qualcomm 4nm AI chip. The company says the hardware improves image processing, autofocus performance, low-light imaging, and AI-powered features. The camera also features a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen for monitoring and controls.

Audio capture is handled by four microphones, including one integrated into the detachable display. The camera supports Wind Reduction, Voice Enhancement, and Original Audio modes. It offers 47GB of built-in storage and supports MicroSD cards of up to 1TB. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C 3.0 port.

The Luna Ultra packs a 1,550mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 240 minutes of operating time on a single charge. Insta360 says the camera can charge to 80 percent in 23 minutes using a compatible 45W USB Type-C charger.

The camera is compatible with supported iOS and Android devices and works with accessories such as the Insta360 Mic Air, Insta360 Mic Pro, and Insta360 POV Head Tracker. The Luna Ultra measures 52.4×169.9×38.5mm and weighs between 233g and 235g, depending on the colour variant.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Insta360 Luna Ultra, Insta360 Luna Ultra Price, Insta360 Luna Ultra Launch, Insta360 Luna Ultra Features, Insta360
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Insta360 Luna Ultra Unveiled With Leica-Tuned Cameras, 2-Inch Detachable OLED Screen: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power 5G Compared
  2. Pova 8 Debuts in India With Alive Matrix Display at This Price
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  4. Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch With This 'Upgraded' Dimensity Chipset
  5. OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 8,000mAh Battery Alongside Turbo 6X
#Latest Stories
  1. Pova 8 Launched in India With Dimensity 7100, 8,000mAh Battery and Alive Matrix Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Insta360 Luna Ultra Unveiled With Leica-Tuned Cameras, 2-Inch Detachable OLED Screen: Price, Features
  3. PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for June Announced: Final Fantasy XVI, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and More
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  5. Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch This Year With an 'Upgraded' Dimensity 9500 Series Chip, Telephoto Camera
  6. Marshall Stockwell III Launched 7 Years After Second-Gen Model With Upgraded Replaceable Battery: Price, Features
  7. Google's Wear OS 7 Update for Three Pixel Watch Models Will Roll Out Soon, Telco's Website Shows
  8. Oppo K15 Listing on Certification Website Reveals Key Specifications and Features Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Astronomers Discover Two Galaxies That Appear to Lack Dark Matter
  10. Vivo Y05e Passes Through Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »