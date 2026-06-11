Insta360 has introduced the Luna Ultra, a Leica co-developed gimbal camera that combines a 1-inch main camera, a dedicated telephoto lens, and three-axis stabilisation in a compact body. The device records video up to 8K resolution, includes a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen, and uses a triple-chip system with two imaging processors and a Qualcomm 4nm AI chip. It also supports AI-powered tracking, Dolby Vision recording, up to 240 minutes of battery life, and up to 12x zoom through its telephoto camera.

Insta360 Luna Ultra Price, Availability

The Insta360 Luna Ultra starts at $769.99 (roughly Rs. 73,700) for the Standard Bundle and is also available in a Creator Bundle priced at $969.99 (roughly Rs. 92,800). It comes in Cosmic Black and Stellar White colour options. While the Standard Bundle includes basic accessories such as a Protective Cover and Wrist Strap, the Creator Bundle adds a Battery Handle, Mic Pro Transmitter, Wide-Angle Lens, and other content creation accessories.

Insta360 Luna Ultra Features, Specifications

The Insta360 Luna Ultra features a three-axis gimbal stabilisation system with wide pan, tilt, and roll movement ranges. It supports a maximum control speed of 210 degrees per second and offers stabilisation accuracy of up to ±0.005 degrees. The camera is equipped with a Leica Summicron main lens that uses a 1-inch sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, and a 20mm-equivalent focal length. It also includes a telephoto camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and a 60mm-equivalent focal length. The setup supports up to 12x zoom for photos and videos.

The Luna Ultra supports video recording at up to 8K resolution and 30 fps, as well as 4K at up to 120 fps and Full HD at up to 240 fps. Available shooting modes include PureVideo, Slow Motion, Timelapse, TimeShift, and Barrel Roll. For photography, the camera captures images up to 37 megapixels and supports a 200-megapixel Scenic Panorama mode.

The camera supports Dolby Vision and 10-bit I-Log colour profiles, while video is encoded using the H.265 codec at bitrates up to 120 Mbps. Users can also manually adjust ISO, exposure, shutter speed, and white balance settings.

Insta360 has equipped the Luna Ultra with a triple-chip architecture comprising two dedicated imaging processors and a Qualcomm 4nm AI chip. The company says the hardware improves image processing, autofocus performance, low-light imaging, and AI-powered features. The camera also features a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen for monitoring and controls.

Audio capture is handled by four microphones, including one integrated into the detachable display. The camera supports Wind Reduction, Voice Enhancement, and Original Audio modes. It offers 47GB of built-in storage and supports MicroSD cards of up to 1TB. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C 3.0 port.

The Luna Ultra packs a 1,550mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 240 minutes of operating time on a single charge. Insta360 says the camera can charge to 80 percent in 23 minutes using a compatible 45W USB Type-C charger.

The camera is compatible with supported iOS and Android devices and works with accessories such as the Insta360 Mic Air, Insta360 Mic Pro, and Insta360 POV Head Tracker. The Luna Ultra measures 52.4×169.9×38.5mm and weighs between 233g and 235g, depending on the colour variant.