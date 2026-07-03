DJI has launched the Mic Mini 2S as the latest addition to its wireless microphone lineup. The new model introduces 32-bit float onboard recording, support for connecting up to four transmitters to a single receiver, and AI-backed noise reduction. It also features expanded internal storage for backup recordings, direct compatibility with select Osmo cameras, and a redesigned charging case. Other additions include faster file transfers, multiple voice presets, longer battery life, and interchangeable magnetic covers for the transmitters.

DJI Mic Mini 2S Price, Availability

The DJI Mic Mini 2S is available for purchase in several configurations. The standard kit with two transmitters, one receiver and a charging case is priced at HKD 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,800). A single transmitter and single receiver bundle costs HKD 739 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The company also offers a package with one transmitter, one mobile receiver and a charging case at HKD 739 (roughly Rs. 9,000). Buyers can also opt for a bundle that includes two transmitters, one receiver, a charging case and a DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver for HKD 1,408 (roughly Rs. 17,100).

The microphone system is available through DJI's official online store. Buyers can also purchase optional magnetic front covers in multiple colours, coloured windscreens and other compatible accessories separately.

DJI Mic Mini 2S Features, Specifications

The DJI Mic Mini 2S transmitter weighs about 12g and carries 14.5GB of built-in storage. It can store up to 28 hours of internal audio, allowing recordings to remain available even if the wireless signal is interrupted. The microphone also doubles as a standalone voice recorder.

DJI has added 32-bit float internal recording, which captures a wider dynamic range and offers greater flexibility when adjusting audio during post-production. Users can export recordings either in their original form or with DJI's processing applied. The redesigned charging case also enables file transfers at speeds of up to 34MB/s.

DJI Mic Mini 2S offers two AI-powered noise reduction modes

Photo Credit: DJI

The new microphone system allows a single receiver to work with up to four transmitters at once. It supports mono, stereo and quad recording modes, while the DJI Mimo app can create a Safety Track recorded at a lower volume to help avoid clipping. The receiver is also compatible with transmitters from the earlier DJI Mic Mini and Mic Mini 2 generations.

For audio processing, the Mic Mini 2S offers two AI-powered noise reduction modes designed for different recording environments. It also includes adaptive gain control to manage sudden changes in volume and provides three voice profiles named Regular, Rich and Bright.

DJI has also expanded compatibility with its camera ecosystem. With OsmoAudio, the transmitters can pair directly with supported Osmo Pocket 4, Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, and Osmo Action 6 cameras without a receiver. Up to two transmitters can connect to a compatible camera simultaneously. The receiver also features a 3.5mm TRS connector for use with cameras, smartphones, tablets and computers, while the transmitter can operate as a Bluetooth microphone for supported mobile applications.

DJI says the Mic Mini 2S offers a wireless transmission distance of up to 400m when used with the standard receiver and up to 300m with the mobile receiver. The transmitter delivers up to 11 hours of use on a single charge, while the receiver is rated for up to 10 hours. When used with the charging case, the complete system can provide up to 40 hours of operating time, and a five-minute charge is claimed to deliver about one hour of use.

The transmitter is equipped with a detachable magnetic clip that can be rotated to suit different mounting positions. It is offered in Obsidian Black and Cloud White finishes, and users can personalise it with optional magnetic front covers and coloured windscreens.