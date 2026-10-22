Technology News
English Edition

Meta Ordered to Pay $25 Billion Penalty in Data Privacy Case

Meta previously faced a $5 billion penalty from the US Federal Trade Commission in 2019 over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 October 2026 19:50 IST
Meta Ordered to Pay $25 Billion Penalty in Data Privacy Case

Photo Credit: Reuters

In a statement, Meta's chief legal officer said the company is confident it will win on appeal

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • This is one of the largest financial penalties in US history
  • Meta reached a $17.1 billion multistate settlement in August as well
  • Meta urged the judge to cap the penalties at $3.45 billion
Advertisement

A judge in New Mexico ordered Meta Platforms on Wednesday to pay the state $25 billion (roughly Rs. 2,36,993 crore) after a jury found the company had misled consumers about the privacy of their data, hitting the company with one of the largest financial penalties in US history.

The ruling came in a case stemming from allegations that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm involved in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, obtained data from millions of Facebook users without their consent. New Mexico had sued Meta, accusing it of lying to Facebook users in New Mexico about who had access to their data.

VoltMeta Discussion
Explore More...

"Facebook's wrongdoing — over the course of years and systematically broadcast to the public — goes to the heart of Facebook's core business practices," Judge Francis Mathew wrote in his order, which came more than three weeks after the verdict.

Mathew found that a penalty of more than $219 billion was warranted based on state law, but he reduced the figure to $25 billion.

In a statement, CJ Mahoney, Meta's chief legal officer, said the company is confident it will win on appeal.

“This ruling, and the Attorney General's approach to this enforcement, makes it all but impossible to do business in the state of New Mexico," Mahoney said. "At its core, this lawsuit seeks to impose a tax on speech to enforce new rules for what people can say online."

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement after the ruling the penalty was one of the largest financial penalties against a corporation in US history.

Meta previously faced a $5 billion penalty from the US Federal Trade Commission in 2019 over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Six other states settled their lawsuits against Meta related to Cambridge Analytica for $459.2 million as part of a $17.1 billion multistate settlement the company reached in August to resolve states' claims that the company's platforms had harmed teen mental health.

Lawsuit Filed Five Years Ago

New Mexico's attorney general sued Meta in 2021 following revelations that Cambridge Analytica had harvested personal data from as many as 87 million Facebook users through a third-party app.

The state accused Meta of lying to Facebook users in New Mexico about who had access to their data and its handling of hate speech and misinformation posted on the platform. It alleged the company knew third parties had broad access to users' data and tolerated hate speech or other harmful content when it benefited the company's bottom line.

Cambridge Analytica, now defunct, used the data for voter profiling and targeting.

"It has been a long time coming holding Big Tech accountable," Torrez told a press conference in Albuquerque after Wednesday's ruling. "I think today's judgment is a clear break with that past and a very clear warning to those in this space and beyond that we intend to protect our people and protect our consumers."

Mathew's decision comes as Meta faces thousands of lawsuits and pressure from lawmakers over the impact of Instagram and Facebook on teen mental health, with another trial slated to begin next week.

Earlier this year, New Mexico won $942 million in a pair of trials against Meta over claims it facilitated sexual exploitation of young people on Instagram and Facebook and misled consumers about the platforms' safety.

Analyst Gil Luria, head of technology research at DA Davidson & Co, called the latest New Mexico ruling costly but unlikely to impact the company's value.

"Meta is worth nearly two trillion dollars, and will likely continue to appeal these cases and drag them out," Luria said.

Experts Expect Long Appeal Fight 

Jurors in September had found that the company and its leadership made 26 misleading statements on data privacy, hate speech and other subjects. Multiplying those statements by their potential audience, they said the company had committed more than 43 million violations of New Mexico's consumer protection laws.

At a hearing on October 1, Randi McGinn, a lawyer for New Mexico, had asked Mathew to award the state between $35 billion and $40 billion.

"This court should speak to Meta in the only language it understands, which is money, and the value of its stock price," McGinn said.

In court filings, Meta urged Mathew to cap the penalties at $3.45 billion. The evidence showed that Meta does not sell user data and New Mexico did not prove that any consumer had actually been misled, the company said in court filings.

© Thomson Reuters 2026

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Data Privacy, Meta Lawsuit
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Quests, Gameplay Features and Mod Support With Edgerunners 2 Update

Related Stories

Meta Ordered to Pay $25 Billion Penalty in Data Privacy Case
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition Launched With AI Companion Mary, 4G Support
  2. Oppo Pad Mini Launched in India With These Features
  3. Redmi Book 2027 Series Launch Date Announced
  4. Oppo Reno 16 Price in India Rises, New 128GB Model Launched
  5. iOS 27.2 Update: Six iPhone Apps Set to Get New Features Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Ordered to Pay $25 Billion Penalty in Data Privacy Case
  2. Oppo Enco X4 TWS Earbuds Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 53 Hours of Total Battery Life
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Quests, Gameplay Features and Mod Support With Edgerunners 2 Update
  4. CoinDCX Dismisses Second Breach Claims as Blockchain Investigators Examine Wallet Transfers
  5. HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition Launched With AI Companion Mary, Removable Battery, 4G Support: Price, Features
  6. Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Yoga 9n 2-in-1 With Nvidia RTX Spark Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Pad Mini Launched in India With 2.5K OLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Launched in India With Triple 200-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, Oppo Find X10 Tags Along: Price
  9. Google Cloud Adds GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, GPT-6 Luna Models to Model Garden
  10. China Demands Return of 61,800 BTC Seized in UK Fraud Investigation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »