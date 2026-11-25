Instagram is bringing its Muse AI assistant to DMs, giving users a way to interact with posts and find information without leaving the app. The update also expands what Muse can do with saved content, including organising posts and Reels into Collections. Users can also ask it to help with everyday tasks using content they have saved. Instagram says Muse will not make changes or take any action unless users give it the go-ahead.

Meta Muse AI Assistant Comes to Instagram DMs

In a post on X, Instagram announced that Muse can now organise saved posts into Collections and turn travel content into itineraries. Users can also ask it to find saved Reels and turn recipes into grocery lists. The assistant is available through DMs, where users can ask questions about posts or catch up on conversations they may have missed.

According to a report by TechCrunch, users can also share posts with Muse and ask it to add places such as coffee shops to travel itineraries or look for deals on products. Conversations started on Instagram will also appear as a side chat in the main Muse app.

The report adds that Muse in Instagram DMs is rolling out to iOS and Android users in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Singapore. The saved-content features, meanwhile, are initially available in the US and Canada. Instagram will also reportedly prompt users to let Muse organise a post when they save it.

Instagram says Muse won't send, share or publish anything unless users approve it. They can also ask the assistant to forget information or undo an action.

Meta has been expanding access to its Muse AI assistant beyond smartphones. Earlier this month, the company brought Muse to the Apple Watch, allowing users to add a shortcut to their watch faces and open the assistant with a tap. The watch app includes Muse's animated yeti character and is available with version 15.0 of the Muse iPhone app. Meta has also mentioned support for Google's Wear OS platform.