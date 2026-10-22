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Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Quests, Gameplay Features and Mod Support With Edgerunners 2 Update

The update includes new content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 October 2026 19:31 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Quests, Gameplay Features and Mod Support With Edgerunners 2 Update

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077's new update is inspired by Edgerunners 2 anime

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Highlights
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is streaming on Netflix
  • The Update brings in-game mod support to Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 40 million copies
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Cyberpunk 2077's Edgerunners 2 update is out now on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The update brings new content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime, which is now streaming on Netflix. Update 2.5 also adds new side quests, cosmetics, cyberware customisation, mod support, and more.

Developer CD Projekt Red announced the new update this week to mark the release of Edgerunners 2 on Netflix. The anime, created by Japanese animation studio Trigger and CDPR, is set in the Cyberpunk universe. Update 2.5 is free for all owners of Cyberpunk 2077 and is now rolling out on PC and consoles.

Edgerunners 2 Update Features

The Edgerunners 2 update includes content based on the anime, including a new side quest called Clampdown that takes place before the events of the animated series. The quest also brings a five-piece gear set based on a character from the anime. Additionally, Update 2.5 adds a new radio station to Cyberpunk 2077 that features tracks from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

Cyberpunk 2077 also gets a host of new cosmetic options and a few new gameplay features as part of the update. These include five new outfit sets available across vendors in Night City, new vehicle skins, and new hairstyles for the protagonist, V.

The update's most notable new gameplay feature is the Double Trouble skill tree perk, that allows players to dual wield pistols and revolvers. Additionally, players can now customise their hand cyberware with fresh new skins at one of five new Glamdoc shops.

Most notably, the Edgerunners 2 update also brings cross-platform mod support to Cyberpunk 2077. A new mod menu, powered by mod.io, allows players to browse and install a selection of player-created mods from within the game itself.

Update 2.5 also adds a new side quest that unlocks a guided tour of Night City. Additionally, the update adds new Tarot Card collectibles as part of another new side quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 gets technical upgrades with the Edgerunners 2 update, as well. The game now supports Nvidia DLSS 4.5 with up to 6X Multi Frame Generation or Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. The update also brings performance improvements for ray tracing and for PS5 Pro.

Finally, Update 2.5 includes a host of quality-of-life changes and fixes. The full list of changes can be seen in patch notes released by CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077's Edgerunners 2 update has begun rolling out on PC, Mac (via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Players on Nintendo Switch 2 and Mac (App Store version) will receive the update in the coming days.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

  • Release Date 20 October 2026
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Director
    Kai Ikarashi
  • Producer
    Bartosz Sztybor
Comments

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Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2 5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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