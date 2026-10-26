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Instagram App Now Lets You Watch Reels, Longer Videos and Live Shows on Apple TV

Instagram app for Apple TV allows users to pick up where they left off across different screens.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 11:42 IST
Instagram App Now Lets You Watch Reels, Longer Videos and Live Shows on Apple TV

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram app requires tvOS 26.0 or later to run on Apple TV

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Highlights
  • Instagram is now available on Apple TV
  • The launch expands Instagram’s video experience beyond smartphones
  • Instagram app requires tvOS 26.0 or later to run on Apple TV
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Instagram is now available on Apple TV. The launch expands Instagram's video experience beyond smartphones, and the latest Apple TV integration lets users watch content on thier televisions. The app lets users browse videos from creators. It supports cross-device playback, allowing users to pick up where they left off. The Instagram app for Apple TV launched last week. With this rollout, Instagram is expanding its footprint in living room hardware. The Meta-owned platform launched the first TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices last year. 

Instagram App Lands On Apple TV

The Instagram app for Apple TV is currently available on the App Store. The listing indicates that the app was launched on October 23. The dedicated Apple TV application is available for Apple TV users running tvOS 26.0 or later. The latest update lets v Apple TV users watch Instagram's longer-form creator content and live shows directly on their televisions, from their living rooms.

The Instagram app for Apple TV allows users to pick up where they left off across different screens. Users can search for content creators and other users within the app. The app is listed as a free download on the App Store. It also offers optional in-app purchases, including the Instagram Badges and Meta Verified tiers. It carries a 13+ age rating with built-in age assurance and parental control options. The app is around 660.9 MB in size.

The Apple TV launch is part of Instagram's push to add video content to the living room. The company started testing its television app on Amazon Fire TV devices in December last year. It initially launched in the US on select Amazon Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED Series, among others.

Instagram started experimenting with the app on Google TV in February 2026 and on Samsung smart TVs in June this year.

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Further reading: Instagram Apple TV app, Instagram Apple TV, Instagram, Instagram Apple TV Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Instagram App Now Lets You Watch Reels, Longer Videos and Live Shows on Apple TV
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