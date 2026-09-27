How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms now. Initially launched with the ability to only post photos, over the years Instagram has added multiple new features, including the ability to post videos as Reels and ephemeral content, including photos and videos. Often, after posting our content on Instagram, we delete it from our phones to free up space or for other reasons. However, the social media platform allows users to download both photos and videos to their smartphones' camera roll easily. You can also download the Instagram stories that you have posted or are about to post.

We have prepared a step-by-step guide for you if you were wondering how you can save your photos and videos to your smartphone from Instagram.

How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos in Posts on Your Phone

Open Instagram on your phone. Then, go to your profile by tapping your profile picture appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Now, select a photo or video you have posted that you wish to download and tap on it. Then, click on the share button. Here, navigate to the Download button and click it. The photo or video will automatically get saved to your phone's camera roll. Alternatively, you can enable automatic downloading of photos and videos you post by tapping on the more options menu in the top-right corner on your profile page. Then, scroll to the Your App and Media section. Tap on the Archiving and downloading button. Toggle the Saving to camera roll option.

How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos in Stories on Your Phone

Open Instagram on your handset. Tap on the profile picture appearing in the top-left corner of the screen in the Story section. Keep tapping the screen till you reach the story you wish to download to your phone's camera roll. Open the More menu by tapping on the three dots in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Now, click on the Save button.

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