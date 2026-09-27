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How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram lets users download the photos and videos they have posted on the social media platform using their phones.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2026 16:00 IST
How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Here's how you can download your photos and videos from Instagram

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Highlights
  • You can download photos using iOS and Android devices
  • Instagram also lets users download stories
  • The feature is not available on desktops
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Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms now. Initially launched with the ability to only post photos, over the years Instagram has added multiple new features, including the ability to post videos as Reels and ephemeral content, including photos and videos. Often, after posting our content on Instagram, we delete it from our phones to free up space or for other reasons. However, the social media platform allows users to download both photos and videos to their smartphones' camera roll easily. You can also download the Instagram stories that you have posted or are about to post.

We have prepared a step-by-step guide for you if you were wondering how you can save your photos and videos to your smartphone from Instagram.

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How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos in Posts on Your Phone

  1. Open Instagram on your phone.
  2. Then, go to your profile by tapping your profile picture appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. Now, select a photo or video you have posted that you wish to download and tap on it.
  4. Then, click on the share button.
  5. Here, navigate to the Download button and click it.
  6. The photo or video will automatically get saved to your phone's camera roll.
  7. Alternatively, you can enable automatic downloading of photos and videos you post by tapping on the more options menu in the top-right corner on your profile page.
  8. Then, scroll to the Your App and Media section.
  9. Tap on the Archiving and downloading button.
  10. Toggle the Saving to camera roll option.

How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos in Stories on Your Phone

  1. Open Instagram on your handset.
  2. Tap on the profile picture appearing in the top-left corner of the screen in the Story section.
  3. Keep tapping the screen till you reach the story you wish to download to your phone's camera roll.
  4. Open the More menu by tapping on the three dots in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  5. Now, click on the Save button.

FAQs

1. Can I download photos and videos from Instagram that I have archived?

Yes, you can save the photos and videos you have archived on Instagram from the Archived posts section in the app.

2. Can I download my photos and videos from Instagram on both Android and iOS?

Yes, you can download your photos and videos from the Instagram apps for Android and iOS.

3. Can I save Instagram photos and videos using my desktop?

No, the ability to download Instagram photos and videos is not available on desktop. However, you can transfer files from your phone.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Download Photos Videos, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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