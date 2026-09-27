How to Download Your Instagram Photos and Videos: A Step-by-Step Guide

You can download photos using iOS and Android devices
Instagram also lets users download stories
The feature is not available on desktops
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Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms now. Initially launched with the ability to only post photos, over the years Instagram has added multiple new features, including the ability to post videos as Reels and ephemeral content, including photos and videos. Often, after posting our content on Instagram, we delete it from our phones to free up space or for other reasons. However, the social media platform allows users to download both photos and videos to their smartphones' camera roll easily. You can also download the Instagram stories that you have posted or are about to post.
We have prepared a step-by-step guide for you if you were wondering how you can save your photos and videos to your smartphone from Instagram.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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