Amazon and Meta announced a new collaboration on Tuesday, and the companies launched a new Instagram for TV app, that lets users watch and share Reels on bigger screens. The company said that the new app is now available on select Fire TV devices. It can be downloaded from the Amazon Appstore. It offers support for multiple accounts and users can watch, share, and like short-form content based on their interests. Users can also search for content creators and other users within the app.

Meta Worked With Amazon to Introduce Instagram for TV App

The ecommerce giant launched the Instagram for TV app in collaboration with Meta, and the new app is touted to bring short-form content, such as Reels, to select Fire TV devices. The company said that Reels will be organised into channels, based on a user's interests, within the app. Users must install the app on their Fire TV device, which is available on the Amazon Appstore.

If a house has multiple users, the app will allow them to log in from up to five accounts. It will use Instagram's proprietary algorithm, which means users will be recommended new content the same way the mobile app displays new Reels. Once logged in, users will be able to search for their favourite content creators, explore their friends' profiles, and look for different topics of interest.

Further, the Instagram for TV app will also let users like Reels and read comments and reactions on the same. Amazon said that the new app is currently available in the US on select Amazon Fire TV devices, like Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max First Generation, Fire TV Stick 4K Max Second Generation, Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

The announcement comes shortly after Amazon launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India at Rs. 5,499. The streaming device ships with 4K Ultra HD video playback with support for HDR10+ content. It also features the Alexa voice assistant, letting users search for content from different platforms from the home screen. It runs on Amazon's Vega OS. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is powered by a 1.7GHz quad core chipset, too.