Picking a username for a social media account can feel like a decision you will stick with forever, especially if it's your first time doing so. A few years later, that random nickname, string of numbers, or overly enthusiastic handle from your teenage years may not seem quite as clever. In such instances, you may also want to change your username after switching to a professional account, rebranding a business, or simply finding a handle that better reflects who you are now. Well, if it is Instagram is the platform you're on, then there's a way to change your username without creating a new account.

Changing Usernames on Instagram

Instagram keeps your username, which is your handle, separate from the title that is displayed on your profile. The username appears at the top of your profile page and forms part of your Instagram profile URL. Therefore, it needs to be unique. It can contain letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. On the other hand, the display name does not have to be unique, and it is not bound by such restrictions, either.

But before you go ahead and begin the process of changing your username, it is worth checking the new handle carefully before confirming the change, particularly if the account is used for work or has been shared widely.

How to Change Instagram Username: A Step-by-Step Guide

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone and log in to the account for which you want to change the username. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner to open your profile. Tap Edit Profile below your bio. Tap the Username field. Delete the existing username and enter the new handle you want to use. Instagram will indicate whether the username is available. If it is already being used, you will need to choose another one. Once you have entered an available username, tap the checkmark in the top-right corner to save the change.

There are a couple of things to note. Usernames on Instagram are unique, which means if the handle you want is already taken, Instagram will not allow you to use it. You can try adding a number, period, or underscore, or use a shortened version of the name. While there isn't any official limit on how many times you can update it, the social media platform grants a 14-day lock-in period. If you change your mind within this duration, you can switch back to your old username.

After 14 days, your old username becomes public, so anyone else who wants it can claim it. Lastly, your profile URL will change immediately after you update your username. Thus, old links on websites or other social media platforms where you've mentioned it will break and require updating.

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