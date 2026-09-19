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How to Change Instagram Username: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram allows you to change your username without creating a new account. Here's how.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 September 2026 18:00 IST
How to Change Instagram Username: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Claudio Schwarz

How to Change Instagram Username

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Highlights
  • Instagram lets users update handles without creating new accounts
  • Users can edit handles directly inside app profile settings
  • Old handles become publicly available after two weeks pass
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Picking a username for a social media account can feel like a decision you will stick with forever, especially if it's your first time doing so. A few years later, that random nickname, string of numbers, or overly enthusiastic handle from your teenage years may not seem quite as clever. In such instances, you may also want to change your username after switching to a professional account, rebranding a business, or simply finding a handle that better reflects who you are now. Well, if it is Instagram is the platform you're on, then there's a way to change your username without creating a new account.

Changing Usernames on Instagram

Instagram keeps your username, which is your handle, separate from the title that is displayed on your profile. The username appears at the top of your profile page and forms part of your Instagram profile URL. Therefore, it needs to be unique. It can contain letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. On the other hand, the display name does not have to be unique, and it is not bound by such restrictions, either.

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But before you go ahead and begin the process of changing your username, it is worth checking the new handle carefully before confirming the change, particularly if the account is used for work or has been shared widely.

How to Change Instagram Username: A Step-by-Step Guide

  1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone and log in to the account for which you want to change the username.
  2. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner to open your profile.
  3. Tap Edit Profile below your bio.
  4. Tap the Username field.
  5. Delete the existing username and enter the new handle you want to use.
  6. Instagram will indicate whether the username is available. If it is already being used, you will need to choose another one.
  7. Once you have entered an available username, tap the checkmark in the top-right corner to save the change.

There are a couple of things to note. Usernames on Instagram are unique, which means if the handle you want is already taken, Instagram will not allow you to use it. You can try adding a number, period, or underscore, or use a shortened version of the name. While there isn't any official limit on how many times you can update it, the social media platform grants a 14-day lock-in period. If you change your mind within this duration, you can switch back to your old username.

After 14 days, your old username becomes public, so anyone else who wants it can claim it. Lastly, your profile URL will change immediately after you update your username. Thus, old links on websites or other social media platforms where you've mentioned it will break and require updating.

FAQs

1. Can I change my Instagram username more than once?

Yes. Instagram allows users to change their usernames, although there are limits on how frequently changes can be made. Users can make two changes within a 14-day period before having to wait before making another change.

2. Can I change my Instagram username back to my old one?

You may be able to return to your previous username within 14 days, provided nobody else has claimed it. Once a username becomes available, another Instagram user could potentially take it.

3. What can I use in an Instagram username?

Instagram usernames can contain letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. They cannot contain spaces, and the username is limited to 30 characters.

4. What happens if my preferred Instagram username is already taken?

In such cases, you will need to choose another username. You can try variations using numbers, periods, or underscores, or shorten the words in the handle.

5. Is changing my Instagram username the same as changing my name?

No. Your Instagram username is your unique handle and forms part of your profile URL, while your display name appears on your profile and does not need to be unique. The display name also supports a wider range of characters.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram username
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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