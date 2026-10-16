Sony Signature Series Walkman models were launched in select global markets on Thursday as the Japanese tech giant's premium audio players. Currently available for pre-order, the new Sony Signature Series Walkman models are set to go on sale globally soon. The lineup includes three models, comprising NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3, and NW-ZX900. The new Sony Signature Series Walkman features a gold-plated oxygen-free copper chassis. The models also sport Kimber Kable wiring. The audio players also sport a display and offer up to 40 hours of battery life. The NW-ZX900 model is equipped with an “ultra-low noise” LDO regulator and crystal oscillators, Sony said.

Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3 and NW-ZX900 Prices, Availability

Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-WM1ZM3 is priced at $5,899 (roughly Rs. 5,60,000) in the US and CAD 8,259.99 (about Rs. 5,54,000) in Canada. Meanwhile, the Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-WM1AM3 costs $2,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,85,000) in the US and CAD 4,199.99 (about Rs. 2,82,000) in Canada.

Lastly, the Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-ZX900 is priced at $1,899.99 (roughly Rs. 1,80,000) and CAD 2,659.99 (about Rs. 1,78,000) in the US and Canada, respectively. The three new Sony Signature Series Walkman models are currently available for pre-order and will soon go on sale in select global markets via Sony-authorised retailers.

Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3 and NW-ZX900 Specifications, Features

The premium Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-WM1ZM3 model features a gold-plated oxygen-free copper (OFC) chassis, comprising a 99.99 percent (4N) purity OFC main chassis and an OFC rear chassis. The company claims that this allows the audio player to offer enhanced bass, soundstage, and high frequencies. It also gets Kimber Kable wiring. Meanwhile, the NW-WM1AM3 and NW-ZX900 models sport an aluminium-alloy main chassis with the same gold-plated OFC rear chassis as the NW-WM1ZM3.

Further, the company said that the Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-ZX900 model features an “ultra-low noise” LDO regulator and crystal oscillators, similar to the higher-end audio players. The Sony Signature Series Walkman models also get S-Master HX digital amp technology and support for Native DSD format. The three new Walkman models are powered by Sony's DSD Remastering Engine.

On top of this, the Sony Signature Series Walkman NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 models are equipped with 5.5-inch screens. Meanwhile, the NW-ZX900 model boasts a 5-inch display. Users can customise the Home Screen interface, too. The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 models are claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of 128kbps MP3 playback and up to 31 hours of streaming. On the other hand, the NW-ZX900 is said to provide up to 40 hours of 128kbps MP3 audio playback and up to 35 hours of streaming.