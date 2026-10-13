CMF Speaker S and Speaker M were launched in select global markets on Tuesday, marking the Nothing sub-brand's entry into a new product segment. The new Bluetooth speakers from CMF will soon go on sale globally via the company website. Both audio devices are offered in four colour options. The CMF Speaker S is the compact model, while the CMF Speaker M is relatively large. The Speaker M model features a dual driver setup with a total output of 35W RMS. Meanwhile, the CMF Speaker S delivers a peak output of 10W RMS. Apart from this, the CMF Speaker M has been listed on the Nothing India website.

CMF Speaker S and CMF Speaker M Price, Availability

CMF Speaker S price in the UK is set at GBP 49 (roughly Rs. 6,000). On the other hand, the higher-end CMF Speaker M is priced at GBP 99 (about Rs. 12,000). Both Bluetooth speakers will soon be available for purchase in the UK via the Nothing online store. The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M are offered in four colour options, namely Dark Grey, Orange, Turquoise, and White.

Apart from this, the CMF Speaker M has been listed on the Nothing India website. The listing confirms that the Bluetooth speaker will be launched in India soon. However, the listing does not reveal the pricing and launch date of the Speaker M.

CMF Speaker S and CMF Speaker M Specifications, Features

The CMF Speaker S gets a single full-range 45mm driver, delivering peak output of 10W RMS. On the other hand, the CMF Speaker M is equipped with a dual driver system, comprising a 70mm woofer and a 16mm tweeter. The woofer on the Speaker M model delivers a peak output of 25W, while the tweeter offers an output of 10W, to deliver a total output of 35W RMS. The CMF Speaker S has a frequency range of 70Hz to 20,000Hz, while the Speaker M has a frequency range of 60Hz to 20,000Hz.

Both CMF Speaker S and Speaker M feature Wide Soundstage, Ultra Bass, a Custom EQ, and a dedicated Night Mode. The Speaker M packs a 4,900mAh battery, while the Speaker S is backed by a 2,600mAh battery. Both are claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. Further, the tech firm claims that the Speaker M and Speaker S will take about 3 hours and 2.5 hours to fully charge, respectively.

The new CMF Speaker S and Speaker M also support Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity with a Bluetooth range of 10m. Both support AAC, SBC, and LC3 (Auracast Audio only) Bluetooth codecs. The two offer dual connection support, a Stereo Mode, a Party Mode, Google Fast Pair support, and Microsoft Swift Pair support. Both models ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The two feature a physical power button, a multifunction knob, a Bluetooth pairing button, and an Auracast button.