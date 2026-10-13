Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones

Top brands like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sonos offer deals on headphones
Shoppers can get up to 10 percent instant discount using bank cards
Amazon Pay Later offers 10 percent back on flexible EMI options
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Premium headphones stand above budget offerings due to their studio-grade acoustic engineering. Such headphones not only deliver on sound, but also provide luxurious ergonomic comfort. Whether you are looking for immersive spatial audio or clarity during long listening sessions, high-end premium headphones can transform everyday media consumption into an audiophile experience. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale currently live, top audio brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshall, and Sonos are rolling out steep festive discounts. This makes flagship personal audio gear more accessible than ever.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best premium headphones in recent years, and they can currently be purchased at a significant discount. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, customers can purchase them for Rs. 18,490, compared to their original list price of Rs. 34,990. Similar deals are also live on headphones from Bose, Sonos, JBL, and other brands.
Along with the ongoing sale prices, shoppers can avail of additional savings through a range of bank offers on eligible purchases. Customers using eligible debit and credit cards can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750. The offer is also applicable to Credit Card EMI transactions. Those looking for further savings can opt for 5 percent unlimited cashback when paying with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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