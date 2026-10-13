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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are among the best premium headphones, and they can currently be purchased at a significant discount.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 14:54 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones

Best deals on premium headphones during the Amazon Sale

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Highlights
  • Top brands like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sonos offer deals on headphones
  • Shoppers can get up to 10 percent instant discount using bank cards
  • Amazon Pay Later offers 10 percent back on flexible EMI options
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Premium headphones stand above budget offerings due to their studio-grade acoustic engineering. Such headphones not only deliver on sound, but also provide luxurious ergonomic comfort. Whether you are looking for immersive spatial audio or clarity during long listening sessions, high-end premium headphones can transform everyday media consumption into an audiophile experience. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale currently live, top audio brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshall, and Sonos are rolling out steep festive discounts. This makes flagship personal audio gear more accessible than ever.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best premium headphones in recent years, and they can currently be purchased at a significant discount. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, customers can purchase them for Rs. 18,490, compared to their original list price of Rs. 34,990. Similar deals are also live on headphones from Bose, Sonos, JBL, and other brands.

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Amazon Sale: Deals on Premium Headphones

Along with the ongoing sale prices, shoppers can avail of additional savings through a range of bank offers on eligible purchases. Customers using eligible debit and credit cards can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750. The offer is also applicable to Credit Card EMI transactions. Those looking for further savings can opt for 5 percent unlimited cashback when paying with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buyers choosing Amazon Pay Later for EMI transactions can also get 10 percent back, while customers making payments through Amazon Pay UPI can unlock flat cashback rewards.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 18,490 Buy Here
Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Here
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 19,490 Buy Here
JBL New Live 780NC Rs. 18,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Here
Marshall Major V Rs. 14,999 Rs. 9,449 Buy Here
Sony WH-CH720 Rs. 14,990 Rs. 6,280 Buy Here
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Gen) Rs. 49,900 Rs. 31,990 Buy Here
Sony 1000X THE COLLEXION Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Rs. 69,990 Rs. 54,989 Buy Here
Sonos Ace Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 34,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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