Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started last week in India with discounts across a wide range of product categories. Beyond smartphones and electronics, the sale also brings discounts on select Amazon Echo devices. Customers planning to buy Amazon Echo smart speakers and Echo smart displays can take advantage of the ongoing offers. Additional savings are available through bank offers and exchange benefits. Amazon has yet to confirm the sale's end date.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Devices

Amazon Echo Spot is listed for Rs. 6,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, down from the original price of Rs. 8,999. The Amazon Echo Show 8, featuring an 8.7-inch HD display with Alexa+, is available for Rs. 17,999, instead of Rs. 24,999. It has smart home controls, a 13-megapixel camera and Bluetooth connectivity.

On top of the general price cuts, eligible customers can lower the effective purchase cost with available payment offers. SBI credit and debit card holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on eligible purchases.

Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on select Echo devices. Customers can further reduce their expenses by exchanging in eligible older devices for additional discounts. Some Amazon Echo products are listed with coupon-based savings. Prime members can access special discounts, and there are Amazon Pay-based offers.

Here are the best offers on Amazon Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Final prices and savings may vary depending on product eligibility, payment method, and exchange value.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link Amazon Echo Show 5 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now Amazon Echo Show 11 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 24,499 Buy Now Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now Amazon Echo Spot Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now Amazon Echo Dot Max, smart speaker with Alexa+ Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now Amazon Echo Show 8 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now

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