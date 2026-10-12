Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers

Amazon Echo Spot is listed for Rs. 6,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 17:39 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 has an 8.7-inch HD display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale began on October 8
  • Customers can reduce their expenses through Amazon's exchange programme
  • Amazon Echo Spot is listed for Rs. 6,999
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started last week in India with discounts across a wide range of product categories. Beyond smartphones and electronics, the sale also brings discounts on select Amazon Echo devices. Customers planning to buy Amazon Echo smart speakers and Echo smart displays can take advantage of the ongoing offers. Additional savings are available through bank offers and exchange benefits. Amazon has yet to confirm the sale's end date.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Amazon Echo Devices

Amazon Echo Spot is listed for Rs. 6,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, down from the original price of Rs. 8,999. The Amazon Echo Show 8, featuring an 8.7-inch HD display with Alexa+, is available for Rs. 17,999, instead of Rs. 24,999. It has smart home controls, a 13-megapixel camera and Bluetooth connectivity. 

On top of the general price cuts, eligible customers can lower the effective purchase cost with available payment offers. SBI credit and debit card holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on eligible purchases.

Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on select Echo devices. Customers can further reduce their expenses by exchanging in eligible older devices for additional discounts. Some Amazon Echo products are listed with coupon-based savings. Prime members can access special discounts, and there are Amazon Pay-based offers. 

Here are the best offers on Amazon Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Final prices and savings may vary depending on product eligibility, payment method, and exchange value. 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Amazon Echo Show 5 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 11 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 24,499 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Spot Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot Max, smart speaker with Alexa+ Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 8 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
iQOO's Nipun Marya on Smartphone Price Hikes and Why iQOO 16 is a "Complete Flagship"

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X10 Series Could Launch in India on This Date: Expected Price
  2. Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. iQOO OriginOS 7 Update Timeline Revealed for India: Check Eligible Phones
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Premium and Flagship Smartphones
  5. Apple Plans 'Big' iPhone Duo Showcase at Select Stores: Report
  6. OnePlus 16 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  7. From Selfies to Creators: Oppo Executive on F Series at 10
  8. Schneider Brings 90 Years of French Consumer Electronics Heritage to India With a New Audi
  9. iQOO CEO on Price Hikes and Why iQOO 16 is a Complete Flagship
  10. iQOO Neo 12, Pad Pro Mini Pre-Orders Begin; Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Kraken Parent Payward Gets Full Dubai Licence to Expand in UAE
  2. Sui Commits $30 Million as DATA Network Winds Down Blockchain
  3. Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Let Android Users Schedule Messages, Photos and Videos
  5. OnePlus 16 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers
  7. Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  8. Ledger Addresses Hidden Chip Concerns as Users Claim $92 Million in Crypto Theft
  9. Vivo X500 E Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Google Play Console Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »