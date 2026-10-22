Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Vivo Buds Ultra Announced With Up to 60dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Vivo Buds Ultra Announced With Up to 60dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

The Vivo Buds Ultra support spatial audio modes and feature a 10-band equaliser.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 11:30 IST
Vivo Buds Ultra Announced With Up to 60dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Buds Ultra come in black and white colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo Buds Ultra support LDAC audio transmission at up to 990kbps
  • The earbuds feature a hybrid driver system and an independent Hi-Fi DAC
  • A five-minute charge can provide up to two hours of music playback
Advertisement

Vivo has launched the Buds Ultra true wireless stereo earbuds in Europe, expanding its audio portfolio with features such as active noise cancellation of up to 60dB, LDAC audio transmission and wireless charging. The earbuds offer up to 50 hours of battery life with the charging case and support multipoint connectivity for three devices. The Buds Ultra are reportedly the global version of the Vivo TWS 5 Pro, which debuted in China in June. Vivo has yet to announce its India launch details.

Vivo Buds Ultra Price, Availability

The Vivo Buds Ultra are priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 21,000), although the company's official online stores in Spain and Portugal are currently listing them at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 17,900). The earbuds are available in Cosmic Black and Glacier White (translated from Spanish) colour options.

Vivo Buds Ultra Specifications, Features

The Vivo Buds Ultra feature a hybrid driver system with a Knowles co-developed balanced armature driver and a dual-fold dynamic driver. They support a 16Hz to 60kHz frequency response, an independent Hi-Fi DAC with a 113dB dynamic range and LDAC transmission at up to 990kbps.

For noise cancellation, the Vivo Buds Ultra earbuds use four microphones and Vivo's Intelligent Noise Cancellation 2.0, offering up to 60dB of noise reduction. They also include Adaptive mode, travel-specific settings and a bone conduction sensor for calls. Vivo claims wind noise reduction of up to 99 percent.

The Vivo Buds Ultra support spatial audio modes and feature a 10-band equaliser, personalised hearing profiles and multipoint connectivity for up to three devices. They also include remote camera controls.

Vivo's Buds Ultra earbuds are claimed to offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC turned off. With the charging case, the claimed battery life extends to 50 hours. A five-minute charge is said to deliver up to two hours of music playback, while the case also supports wireless charging.

The Vivo Buds Ultra have an IP54 rating for dust and sweat resistance, but the charging case is not covered by this rating.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Buds Ultra, Vivo Buds Ultra Price, Vivo Buds Ultra Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone Duo to Get Apple Pencil Support With iOS 27.2 Update, Reachability Feature Later This Year: Report
Vivo Buds Ultra Announced With Up to 60dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oura Launches Ring 5 in India Equipped With These Features
  2. Oppo Reno 16 Price in India Rises, New 128GB Model Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 17 5G Receive NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
  2. Oura Ring 5 Launched in India With AI Health Features, Blood Pressure Tracking: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin Holds Near $83,000 as Tesla Keeps 11,509 BTC Holdings
  4. OnePlus Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With 185Hz Refresh Rate Display, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  5. Claude Duet AI Assistant Research Preview Powered by Opus 5.5 Model Released as a Standalone iOS, Android App
  6. Vivo Y600 Launch Date Confirmed for October 30 in China, 10,000mAh Battery Revealed
  7. Apple's iPhone Duo Hands-On Video Shows Soft Spot Around Display Crease
  8. Oppo Reno 16 Price in India Hiked by Up to Rs. 7,000, New 128GB Variant Introduced
  9. iQOO 16R Spotted on TKDN Certification Website, Launch Could Be Imminent
  10. Vivo X500 Ultra Could Pack a Larger 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »