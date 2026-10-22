Vivo has launched the Buds Ultra true wireless stereo earbuds in Europe, expanding its audio portfolio with features such as active noise cancellation of up to 60dB, LDAC audio transmission and wireless charging. The earbuds offer up to 50 hours of battery life with the charging case and support multipoint connectivity for three devices. The Buds Ultra are reportedly the global version of the Vivo TWS 5 Pro, which debuted in China in June. Vivo has yet to announce its India launch details.

Vivo Buds Ultra Price, Availability

The Vivo Buds Ultra are priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 21,000), although the company's official online stores in Spain and Portugal are currently listing them at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 17,900). The earbuds are available in Cosmic Black and Glacier White (translated from Spanish) colour options.

Vivo Buds Ultra Specifications, Features

The Vivo Buds Ultra feature a hybrid driver system with a Knowles co-developed balanced armature driver and a dual-fold dynamic driver. They support a 16Hz to 60kHz frequency response, an independent Hi-Fi DAC with a 113dB dynamic range and LDAC transmission at up to 990kbps.

For noise cancellation, the Vivo Buds Ultra earbuds use four microphones and Vivo's Intelligent Noise Cancellation 2.0, offering up to 60dB of noise reduction. They also include Adaptive mode, travel-specific settings and a bone conduction sensor for calls. Vivo claims wind noise reduction of up to 99 percent.

The Vivo Buds Ultra support spatial audio modes and feature a 10-band equaliser, personalised hearing profiles and multipoint connectivity for up to three devices. They also include remote camera controls.

Vivo's Buds Ultra earbuds are claimed to offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC turned off. With the charging case, the claimed battery life extends to 50 hours. A five-minute charge is said to deliver up to two hours of music playback, while the case also supports wireless charging.

The Vivo Buds Ultra have an IP54 rating for dust and sweat resistance, but the charging case is not covered by this rating.