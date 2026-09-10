Vivo has launched the Vivo Buds true wireless stereo earbuds in India as the company makes a comeback into the IoT segment, beyond smartphones. The new earbuds focus on battery life, audio features and call quality, while also offering low-latency gaming and multipoint connectivity. They weigh about 3.8g per earbud and are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. The Vivo Buds are available in two colour options and support several features designed for use with compatible Vivo and iQOO smartphones.

Vivo Buds Price in India, Availability

The Vivo Buds are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India and are available through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets. The earbuds are offered in Basalt Black and Nilgiri Green.

Vivo Buds Features, Specifications

The Vivo Buds use 10mm dynamic drivers and support DeepX 4.0 sound effects. These include Mega Bass, Clear Voice, Clear High Pitch and Audiobook Listening modes. A 10-band equaliser lets users adjust the sound. The earbuds also support Spatial Audio with four modes: Theatre, Concert Hall, Studio, and Live Concert. The feature works with compatible Vivo and iQOO smartphones.

For calls, the earbuds use four microphones, with two on each side. Vivo has added Dual-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation to reduce surrounding noise during calls. The earbuds also use a Wind Noise Reduction Chamber to help limit wind noise. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.1 and multipoint support for two devices. The Vivo Buds can also deliver 42ms gaming latency with compatible Vivo and iQOO phones.

The Vivo Buds work with Vivo's Fast Pair feature and support Find My Vivo Buds, voice assistant access and Remote Camera Control on compatible devices. The touch controls can also be customised for playback, calls, track selection and other functions. A pet-themed animation appears during pairing on compatible Vivo smartphones. The earbuds can also connect to devices from other smartphone ecosystems, although some features require a compatible Vivo or iQOO device.

Vivo claims the Buds offer up to 50 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds can provide up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge, according to the company. A 10-minute charge is claimed to add up to four hours of playback, while calling is rated for up to seven hours on a single charge.

Each Vivo Buds earbud weighs about 3.8g. The earbuds come with multiple ear tip sizes and carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Notably, the rating applies to the earbuds and not the charging case.

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