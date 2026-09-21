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Vivo Buds Clip With Open-Ear Design, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Launched: Price, Features

Vivo Buds Clip support Bluetooth 5.4 and can connect to three devices simultaneously.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 19:12 IST
Vivo Buds Clip With Open-Ear Design, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Buds Clip come in black, purple and white shades

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Highlights
  • Vivo Buds Clip supports Hi-Res Audio Wireless and LDAC
  • - The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Vivo Buds Clip supports real-time translation with compatible devices
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Vivo has launched the Buds Clip, its first clip-style true wireless stereo earbuds, in China. The open-ear earbuds feature a 12mm dual magnetic moving coil unit and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC. They also offer real-time translation, AI-powered call noise reduction and three-device connectivity. The Buds Clip weigh 5.2g per earbud and are claimed to provide up to 42 hours of playback with the charging case. They also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Buds Clip Price and Availability

The Vivo Buds Clip is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 8,600) in China and comes in Floating Purple, Moonlight White and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo Buds Clip Features, Specifications

The Vivo Buds Clip feature 12mm dual magnetic moving coil units and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless, with LDAC, AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs. They also offer DeepX 5.0 stereo sound, spatial audio and custom EQ settings. For calls, the earbuds use bone-conduction-based AI call noise reduction. Vivo also offers Balanced Mode, Voice Enhancement Mode and Noise Reduction Mode to adjust audio based on the user's surroundings.

The Buds Clip support Bluetooth 5.4 and can connect to three devices simultaneously, with a claimed latency of 70ms. They can connect to phones, tablets and computers, while compatible Vivo and iQOO devices get additional features such as customised pairing pop-ups. The earbuds also support real-time translation for conversations across multiple languages when paired with compatible Vivo and iQOO devices, along with AI-powered broadcasting for alerts and other information.

Vivo's Buds Clip earbuds integrate with Vivo's BlueOS ecosystem and support features such as Find My Earbuds, intelligent volume adjustment, wide-area touch controls and alert functions. Users can also customise charging and pairing pop-ups with images and stickers on compatible devices.

The Vivo Buds Clip are claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playback on the earbuds and up to 42 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to three hours of playback.

The Buds Clip use an open-ear design with a flexible titanium alloy bridge that wraps around the ear instead of using traditional in-ear tips. Each earbud weighs approximately 5.2g, while the charging case has a rounded design and a USB Type-C port. The earbuds also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Vivo Buds Clip True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Vivo Buds Clip True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Purple
Headphone Type On-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Vivo Buds Clip, Vivo Buds Clip Price, Vivo Buds Clip Launch, Vivo Buds Clip Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Vivo Buds Clip With Open-Ear Design, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Launched: Price, Features
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