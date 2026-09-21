Vivo has launched the Buds Clip, its first clip-style true wireless stereo earbuds, in China. The open-ear earbuds feature a 12mm dual magnetic moving coil unit and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC. They also offer real-time translation, AI-powered call noise reduction and three-device connectivity. The Buds Clip weigh 5.2g per earbud and are claimed to provide up to 42 hours of playback with the charging case. They also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Buds Clip Price and Availability

The Vivo Buds Clip is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 8,600) in China and comes in Floating Purple, Moonlight White and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo Buds Clip Features, Specifications

The Vivo Buds Clip feature 12mm dual magnetic moving coil units and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless, with LDAC, AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs. They also offer DeepX 5.0 stereo sound, spatial audio and custom EQ settings. For calls, the earbuds use bone-conduction-based AI call noise reduction. Vivo also offers Balanced Mode, Voice Enhancement Mode and Noise Reduction Mode to adjust audio based on the user's surroundings.

The Buds Clip support Bluetooth 5.4 and can connect to three devices simultaneously, with a claimed latency of 70ms. They can connect to phones, tablets and computers, while compatible Vivo and iQOO devices get additional features such as customised pairing pop-ups. The earbuds also support real-time translation for conversations across multiple languages when paired with compatible Vivo and iQOO devices, along with AI-powered broadcasting for alerts and other information.

Vivo's Buds Clip earbuds integrate with Vivo's BlueOS ecosystem and support features such as Find My Earbuds, intelligent volume adjustment, wide-area touch controls and alert functions. Users can also customise charging and pairing pop-ups with images and stickers on compatible devices.

The Vivo Buds Clip are claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playback on the earbuds and up to 42 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to three hours of playback.

The Buds Clip use an open-ear design with a flexible titanium alloy bridge that wraps around the ear instead of using traditional in-ear tips. Each earbud weighs approximately 5.2g, while the charging case has a rounded design and a USB Type-C port. The earbuds also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

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