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Malaysia Rolls Out Tokenised Bond Platform for Around-the-Clock Settlement

SSDS+ records digital securities, while RENTAS+ handles payments using central bank money beyond regular banking hours.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 18:29 IST
Malaysia Rolls Out Tokenised Bond Platform for Around-the-Clock Settlement

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

Bank Negara Malaysia says the new infrastructure could support new securities and payment products

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Highlights
  • SSDS+ builds on Malaysia’s existing securities depository system
  • The platform supports tokenised bonds and Islamic sukuk
  • RENTAS+ enables payments and settlement beyond banking hours
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The Malaysian central bank has introduced a securities platform based on distributed ledger technology that is capable of issuing tokenised bonds and Islamic sukuk, and is integrated with 24/7 payment settlement. In a press release issued on October 20, 2021, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) stated that SSDS+ is an innovation that was created within the organisation through cloud and distributed ledger technologies. The SSDS+ system is responsible for the issuance, depositing, and safekeeping of digital debt securities, with all transactions recorded electronically. The central bank created the system based on the existing Scripless Securities Depository System, which caters to Malaysia's wholesale financial market.  

Malaysia Connects Digital Securities Records With Its Central Bank Settlement System 

The new infrastructure links straight into RENTAS+, which is the new name of the real-time settlement system of the country. While SSDS+ stores information on securities, RENTAS+ deals with the payment side of bond buying, using central bank money. According to BNM, it enables settlement and payment service functions to be executed at any time of day, including beyond the regular banking hours.

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Whereas most existing setups work with private stablecoins and other payment tokens, the newly introduced settlement method employs central bank money. The ownership of securities and transfer of payments take place using two interlinked systems.

The central bank sees digital records as simplifying transactions and increasing the ability of the issuer to design financial products. The system is designed for the wholesale market, but it can be used for tokenising government securities and corporate retail bonds.

BNM governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said that the launch was a significant step for the country's financial infrastructure. “Together, SSDS+ and RENTAS+ provide a secure, faster, more flexible and digitally-enabled foundation for new use cases in securities and payments,” he said. 

The securities issue is based on Malaysia's effort to upgrade its current interbank payment systems. In October 2025, BNM launched RENTAS+, which allows banks to continuously move and settle money for all year round. The new system was an upgrade of Malaysia's real-time gross settlement system, as it eliminates the limitation of fixed daily settlement periods for selected interbank payments.

Earlier in May, similar to Malaysia, the Bank of England (BOE), along with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), proposed extending operational hours for its core settlement infrastructure to near-24/7 availability, making it a part of an extensive effort to prepare the UK wholesale markets for tokenised finance. The BOE also added that as tokenisation develops, extended operating hours would assist cross-border payments and new payment and settlement models. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: stablecoins, Tokenisation, Crypto Securities
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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