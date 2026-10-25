Technology News
English Edition

HSBC Unveils RedCoin Stablecoin, Plans HK$100 Tokenised Fund Investments

PayMe users can activate RedCoin wallets without opening another bank account or maintaining a minimum balance.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 October 2026 13:27 IST
HSBC Unveils RedCoin Stablecoin, Plans HK$100 Tokenised Fund Investments

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dynamic Hong Kong

HSBC and a Standard Chartered-led venture received Hong Kong’s first stablecoin issuer licences

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • RedCoin is convertible one-to-one into Hong Kong dollars, subject to cond
  • RedCoin wallets are excluded from Hong Kong’s Deposit Protection Scheme.
  • HSBC plans a tokenised money market fund with a HK$100 minimum.
Advertisement

HSBC is in the process of distributing its Hong Kong dollar-based RedCoin stablecoin to more than 3.3 million PayMe users, adding regulated digital currency payments to HSBC's existing retail payments network. As per an October 23 report by the South China Morning Post, the staged roll-out enables users to transfer funds to other users and pay merchants using RedCoin. HSBC plans to have the initial roll-out completed before the end of the week, while tokenised investment services will be rolled out later this year.

HSBC Plans to Expand RedCoin Into Tokenised Gold and Third-Party Investment Funds  

As per the report, Step one will allow PayMe customers to get a RedCoin wallet after they have upgraded the application. Users do not require an additional bank account or maintain a minimum balance in order to make use of the service. Activation makes the wallet capable of enabling transactions and making payments for businesses that support PayMe. Lawrence Li, Head of PayMe, HSBC, said that the experience was created keeping in mind the existing payment experience of their customers. 

Addressing prior to the Friday launch, Li explained that the primary concern is that of providing dependable services without placing any unreasonable demands on the customers. The feature is being rolled out in stages, as opposed to turning it on for all eligible users at once. According to HSBC's official RedCoin landing page, the digital asset can be converted on a one-for-one basis into Hong Kong dollars in accordance with certain conditions. RedCoin functions on HSBC's distributed ledger technology, which controls token creation and transactions through smart contracts. 

In addition, the documentation of the bank makes it very clear that RedCoin wallets are not deposit wallets and hence do not fall within the purview of the Deposit Protection Scheme of Hong Kong. Customers will be able to access the stablecoin through HSBC-approved apps and not through any unrestricted public blockchain wallets. 

RedCoin will be incorporated into the mobile banking application of HSBC by the end of 2026 in Hong Kong, through which customers can subscribe to the tokenised investment schemes. The first investment scheme which will be offered will be money market fund of the Hong Kong dollars having minimum HK$100 subscription fee. The bank plans on offering tokenised gold as well as investment funds that will be managed by third parties in subsequent phases. Launch dates for the other products have yet to be disclosed by the bank.

Hong Kong's licensed stablecoin market has expanded exponentially in the past year. The country granted its first Stablecoin issuer licences to HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial, which is a Standard Chartered-led joint venture that includes Animoca Brands. The approvals by the HKMA marked the first batch under the Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into force in August 2025. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HSBC, Crypto Regulations, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Stablecoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Realme 17 Pro Series Tipped to Feature 10,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
WhatsApp Reels Shortcut for Chats Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers

Related Stories

HSBC Unveils RedCoin Stablecoin, Plans HK$100 Tokenised Fund Investments
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India (2026)
#Latest Stories
  1. HSBC Unveils RedCoin Stablecoin, Plans HK$100 Tokenised Fund Investments
  2. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Reno 16, More
  3. Realme 17 Pro Series Tipped to Feature 10,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
  4. Star Wars: Battlefront 3 Reportedly in the Works at EA's Respawn and Dice Studios
  5. WhatsApp Reels Shortcut for Chats Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  6. OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  7. Spotify Says Family Plan Verification Will Continue as It Tightens Account-Sharing Rules
  8. Ethereum Postpones Glamsterdam Testing as Developers Warn of Contract Risks
  9. Vivo X500 Ultra Global Launch Seems Likely as Phone Appears in IMEI Database; Could Get a Camera Downgrade
  10. OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »