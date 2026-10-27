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Canada Invites Feedback on Stablecoin Rules Following US GENIUS Act

Non-bank stablecoin issuers could face a ban on yield payments and a three-business-day redemption limit under the proposed rules.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 16:59 IST
Canada Invites Feedback on Stablecoin Rules Following US GENIUS Act

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mathias Reding

Canada’s Stablecoin Act was enacted in March to establish a framework for non-bank issuers

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Highlights
  • Issuers could face a ban on yield payments
  • Redemption periods would be limited to three business days
  • Canada expects the rules to take effect in fall 2027
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Members of the Canadian parliament have initiated a 60-day period of public consultations for the regulation of non-bank stablecoin issuers, which could include a ban on yield payments. The Canadian government announced that it would accept comments from the public on the proposed stablecoin regulation until December 23. The proposal framework stated that its core intention was to be in harmony with other stablecoin regulations in the US and elsewhere, in order to “reduce the overall regulatory burden on multi-jurisdictional issuers.”  

Proposed Framework Would Require Non-Bank Issuers to Register

It is noted that the recommended regulations indicated that stablecoin issuers who were not financial institutions could not give any kind of yield because of the tendency towards HODLing. Furthermore, the stablecoin issuers were mandated to have a redemption period of only three business days and could only charge a 1 percent fee on the coins' total value. 

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These rules were part of Canada's Stablecoin Act, which was enacted in March and aimed at dealing with non-financial institution issuers. The government says that the introduction of such rules was necessary to implement the policy, including requirements for issuers to register with Canada's central bank.

“The intention is for the proposed Regulations to come into force in fall 2027,” said the government. “Once the proposed Regulations are in effect, issuers of stablecoins in Canada who are not financial institutions would be required to apply for registration with the Bank of Canada before issuing a stablecoin.” 

The GENIUS Act, which sets out rules for stablecoins in the US, will come into effect in January 2027. On the other hand, the regulations set out in Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) in Europe could allow exchanges until January to suspend operations on stablecoins that fail to meet the new rules, which would most probably include Tether's USDt (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalisation. 

Similar to Canada, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it is consulting on guidance for the country's future crypto rules. This proposed guidance supports the FCA's goal for an open, sustainable, and competitive crypto market that is trustworthy for crypto users. FCA has also put out a full consultation text that is available on the FCA website.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Regulations, Stablecoin, Crypto Law, MiCA Legislation, US crypto law
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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