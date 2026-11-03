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Hong Kong Pushes for 24/7 Tokenised Settlement, Plans Stablecoin Trials

HSBC’s RedCoin stablecoin attracted 50,000 users within 10 days of its launch, with the bank targeting millions more.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 19:58 IST
Hong Kong Pushes for 24/7 Tokenised Settlement, Plans Stablecoin Trials

Photo Credit: Unsplash/CoinWire Japan

HSBC launched its Hong Kong dollar-backed RedCoin stablecoin on October 23

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Highlights
  • EnsembleTX now supports 24-hour real-value transactions
  • HKMA has tested secondary-market trades in tokenised Exchange Fund Bills
  • HSBC plans to bring RedCoin to millions of users
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The Pilot Project Ensemble of Hong Kong has been enhanced to facilitate round-the-clock tokenised settlements, as the city's monetary authority is set to test regulated stablecoins in trials of tokenised government bonds. According to reports, on Monday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) revealed that its EnsembleTX project had progressed to a phase where 24/7 real-value transactions were now possible. According to the announcement from HKMA, the upgrade was intended to facilitate fund transfers between banks and their customers internationally, tokenised investments, and treasury management. 

HKMA Expands Tokenisation Programme to Include Regulated Stablecoin Trials

As per the announcement, the participating banks initially were using the existing dollar settlement system of Hong Kong to conduct settlements, and this restricted their settlement hours. However, when the pilot started testing the real value of the transaction in November 2025, the HKMA announced that it would introduce the tokenisation of the central bank money to enable round-the-clock settlement. 

The HKMA initiated Project Ensemble in March 2024 to investigate how banks can use the wholesale central bank digital money for settling tokenised transactions. A sandbox was launched in August 2024, which allowed banks to connect their tokenised deposit platforms and test transactions. 

Speaking during the Hong Kong FinTech Week on Monday, HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said that the authority is issuing tokenised central bank money as a “foundation layer” for 24-hour settlements. Tokenised bonds, money market funds, and bank deposits are already in use. The HKMA also noted that recognised dealers have made trial trades in secondary markets for tokenised Exchange Fund Bills, which are short-term debt instruments issued by the regulator. The regulator aims to extend its trials to regulated stablecoins. 

In addition to that, Georges Elhedery, the CEO of HSBC Group, stated during Hong Kong FinTech Week that the newly issued Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, RedCoin, had 50,000 users within 10 days of launch. “We have 50,000 users,” Elhedery said, adding that HSBC was targeting “multi-million users” as it expands access to the token.

RedCoin's launch introduces stablecoins for retail payment purposes, while Ensemble has worked on settlement for bank-related transactions and tokenized assets. HSBC is also tokenizing deposits for its wholesale clients in Hong Kong and about six other jurisdictions, meaning money could be moved 24/7, Elhedery added.

RedCoin was introduced by the bank on October 23 to facilitate transactions and payments made by merchants using the PayMe application. HSBC noted that more than 3.3 million PayMe users can create wallets to use the stablecoin. It also plans to offer the stablecoin within its mobile banking app and to subscribe to tokenised investments such as the HKD money market fund share class.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: HSBC, stablecoins, Crypto Regulations, HKMA
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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