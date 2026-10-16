Microsoft Announces $50 Xbox Nano Controller, Launch Set for Next Month

Xbox has announced a new compact game controller designed to fit a pocket and work with Xbox consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and select smart TVs. The Xbox Nano controller comes with all 18 standard gameplay inputs, put together in a portable, pocketable design. The controller will launch next month and is now up for pre-order in select regions.

Microsoft has billed the Xbox Nano controller as an ideal option for younger players, people with small hands, and users who want an ultra-portable gamepad. At five inches and just shy of 100 grams, the Nano controller is smaller and lighter than most smart phones.

The controller has the same button layout as the standard Xbox wireless controller but features a more bar-like design without protruding grips on either side found on most gamepads. It comes with a rechargeable battery and a programmable Action Button that can be customized to take screenshots and capture gameplay, among other functions.

The Xbox Nano controller compared to the standard Xbox wireless controller

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox Nano controller connects to Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One consoles via the company's proprietary wireless protocol. It can also connect to Windows 10/11 PCs, tablets, iOS, Android, and compatible Smart TVs with Bluetooth. It comes with an internal rechargeable battery and a USB Type-C port for charging. The controller does not ship with a USB Type-C cable.

Xbox Nano Controller Price, Availability

The Xbox Nano controller is priced $49.99 in the US (roughly Rs. 4,750)—that's not much cheaper than the standard Xbox wireless controller, which costs $64.99 but is currently available with a discount for $49.06 on the official Xbox store in the US. The Nano controller comes in a sole white colour option.

The Nano controller will launch on November 4 in the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, China, and a few other regions, followed by launch in additional markets. The controller is now available to pre-order on the Xbox store.

Xbox has also partnered with Samsung to offer the Nano controller and two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of select Samsung smart TVs during the holiday season in the US. Users can connect the controller to the TV and start playing games via Xbox Cloud Gaming directly from the Xbox app on the TV. Microsoft is also working to bring a similar offer with Meta for the Vision Quest headset.