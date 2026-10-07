Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Next Generation Xbox Will Be a 'Family of Devices', Says Xbox CEO Asha Sharma

Next-Generation Xbox Will Be a 'Family of Devices', Says Xbox CEO Asha Sharma

The Xbox boss also suggested that Microsoft would partner with third-party manufacturers to make Xbox consoles.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 October 2026 19:34 IST
Next-Generation Xbox Will Be a 'Family of Devices', Says Xbox CEO Asha Sharma

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has not announced a release date for the next-gen Xbox console

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said the company's first-party lineup was growing
  • Project Helix will run both console and PC games
  • Microsoft partnered with Asus for the ROG Xbox Ally
Advertisement

Project Helix, the next-generation Xbox console, will be a “family of devices,” Xbox CEO Asha Sharma reportedly told staff at a town hall meeting on Tuesday. The executive said that the tenth generation of Xbox consoles will also cater to people “on the go”, suggesting the console family will include gaming handhelds.

Sharma addressed Xbox staff and touched upon the performance of new first-party games, the changing Xbox strategy, and the next-gen Xbox console. According to Windows Central, the Xbox chief said that the company's first-party lineup had returned to growth after year-over-year declines.

Sharma reportedly said that the previous Xbox Game Pass strategy had sent Xbox's balance sheet into “freefall”. The Xbox chief also noted that Gears of War: E-Day, which launched on October 6, had a strong start.

Xbox CEO on Project Helix

Notably, Sharma also spoke on the next-gen Xbox console, Project Helix, describing it as a “family of devices”.

“We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first, but we also know that many players will be on the go,” Sharma said.

The executive suggested that Microsoft would partner with third-party manufacturers to make Xbox consoles, akin to the company collaborating with Asus for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.

“There are some things that we are the best in the world to manufacture, and there are other things that will we partner on. So, we will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this.”

Microsoft has previously suggested that it could partner with other OEMs to make Xbox-branded devices. The next-gen Xbox is also confirmed to be a hybrid device that can run both PC and console games.

Earlier this year at Game Developers Conference, Microsoft said it was “hard at work” on Project Helix and promised an “order of magnitude” leap in ray tracing and graphical performance and power efficiency with the next-generation console.

The Xbox parent has not yet confirmed a launch window for the next-gen Xbox. Reports have said that the company may release the console in 2027, but its plans could be delayed due to the ongoing memory and storage shortages and rising component costs.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Project Helix, Next Gen Xbox, Microsoft, Asha Sharma
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find X10 Series Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Next-Generation Xbox Will Be a 'Family of Devices', Says Xbox CEO Asha Sharma
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Dolby Soundbars to Buy This Great Indian Festival
  2. OpenAI GPT-6 With Intelligent UI Rolls Out Globally: See What's New
  3. Best boAt Earbuds to Buy Under â¹3,000 This Great Indian Festival
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Live Updates
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  7. Oppo K14 Plus Goes on Sale in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-6 Introduces Intelligent UI With Interactive Tools, Faster Responses and More
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000
  3. ESMA Orders Crypto Firms to Exit Non-Compliant Stablecoins Within Three Months
  4. iQOO 16 India Launch Could Be Near as CEO Shares Cryptic Teaser
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs 60,000
  6. Ethereum Researcher Cautions AI Could Threaten Crypto Wallet Security
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs 30,000
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  9. Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed; to Debut New Gaming Ecosystem
  10. Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features, Colour Options Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »