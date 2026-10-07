Project Helix, the next-generation Xbox console, will be a “family of devices,” Xbox CEO Asha Sharma reportedly told staff at a town hall meeting on Tuesday. The executive said that the tenth generation of Xbox consoles will also cater to people “on the go”, suggesting the console family will include gaming handhelds.

Sharma addressed Xbox staff and touched upon the performance of new first-party games, the changing Xbox strategy, and the next-gen Xbox console. According to Windows Central, the Xbox chief said that the company's first-party lineup had returned to growth after year-over-year declines.

Sharma reportedly said that the previous Xbox Game Pass strategy had sent Xbox's balance sheet into “freefall”. The Xbox chief also noted that Gears of War: E-Day, which launched on October 6, had a strong start.

Xbox CEO on Project Helix

Notably, Sharma also spoke on the next-gen Xbox console, Project Helix, describing it as a “family of devices”.

“We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first, but we also know that many players will be on the go,” Sharma said.

The executive suggested that Microsoft would partner with third-party manufacturers to make Xbox consoles, akin to the company collaborating with Asus for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.

“There are some things that we are the best in the world to manufacture, and there are other things that will we partner on. So, we will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this.”

Microsoft has previously suggested that it could partner with other OEMs to make Xbox-branded devices. The next-gen Xbox is also confirmed to be a hybrid device that can run both PC and console games.

Earlier this year at Game Developers Conference, Microsoft said it was “hard at work” on Project Helix and promised an “order of magnitude” leap in ray tracing and graphical performance and power efficiency with the next-generation console.

The Xbox parent has not yet confirmed a launch window for the next-gen Xbox. Reports have said that the company may release the console in 2027, but its plans could be delayed due to the ongoing memory and storage shortages and rising component costs.