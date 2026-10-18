Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has some good deals on gaming headsets. These headsets are designed for gamers and come with features that enhance the gaming experience. Many of these headsets are usually wired, have clear boom mics (for clear voice pickup) and have large 50mm drivers to deliver loud and clean sound. Many headphones also offer 7.1 surround sound, spatial audio, and even active noise cancelling to drown out distractions and help gamers focus on the game. These headphones also have large (almost oversized) earcups that keep them comfortable for long gaming sessions. With the festival season approaching, we take a closer look at some interesting gaming headsets under Rs. 5,000.

Razer's BlackShark V2 X is a wired gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound, large 50mm drivers, and soft memory foam cushions. The headphones are compatible with PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and connect using a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's a noise-isolating boom mic and a volume control knob. The headset is on sale at Rs. 3,599, with Rs. 107 cashback and bank offers up to Rs. 3,000.

The HyperX Cloud II is also a wired gaming headset compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It features active noise cancellation and 7.1 surround sound. It features 53mm drivers and memory foam for comfort during long sessions. The gaming headset is priced at Rs. 4,986, with cashback up to Rs. 149 and bank offers up to Rs. 3,000. The headset includes a wired remote, giving gamers quick access to controls.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Gaming Headset Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Razer BlackShark V2 X Rs. 7,999 Rs.3,599 Buy now HyperX Cloud II Rs. 12,987 Rs. 4,986 Buy now HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 Core Rs. 5,004 Rs. 3,999 Buy now daWg HeadBug G60 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy now Cosmic Byte CryoCore Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,899 Buy now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.