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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Gaming Headset Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Razer’s BlackShark V2 X is currently available for Rs. 3,599 excluding offers

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 October 2026 14:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Gaming Headset Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Photo Credit: Razer

Razer’s BlackShark V2 X offers 7.1 surround sound using 50mm drivers

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Highlights
  • Most gaming headsets are wired and have boom mics at this price point
  • These headsets are compatible with PCs, Xbox and PS5 consoles
  • Some gaming headsets offer active noise cancellation
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has some good deals on gaming headsets. These headsets are designed for gamers and come with features that enhance the gaming experience. Many of these headsets are usually wired, have clear boom mics (for clear voice pickup) and have large 50mm drivers to deliver loud and clean sound. Many headphones also offer 7.1 surround sound, spatial audio, and even active noise cancelling to drown out distractions and help gamers focus on the game. These headphones also have large (almost oversized) earcups that keep them comfortable for long gaming sessions. With the festival season approaching, we take a closer look at some interesting gaming headsets under Rs. 5,000.

Razer's BlackShark V2 X is a wired gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound, large 50mm drivers, and soft memory foam cushions. The headphones are compatible with PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and connect using a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's a noise-isolating boom mic and a volume control knob. The headset is on sale at Rs. 3,599, with Rs. 107 cashback and bank offers up to Rs. 3,000.

The HyperX Cloud II is also a wired gaming headset compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It features active noise cancellation and 7.1 surround sound. It features 53mm drivers and memory foam for comfort during long sessions. The gaming headset is priced at Rs. 4,986, with cashback up to Rs. 149 and bank offers up to Rs. 3,000. The headset includes a wired remote, giving gamers quick access to controls.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Gaming Headset Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Razer BlackShark V2 X Rs. 7,999 Rs.3,599 Buy now
HyperX Cloud II Rs. 12,987 Rs. 4,986 Buy now
HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 Core Rs. 5,004 Rs. 3,999 Buy now
daWg HeadBug G60 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy now
Cosmic Byte CryoCore Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,899 Buy now
 
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Further reading: Amazon sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, HyperX, Razer, Cosmic Byte
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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