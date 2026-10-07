The Xbox Elite Series 3 controller has appeared in leaks that shed light on the gamepad's specifications and features. The upcoming Xbox pro controller is believed to be codenamed Edessa and could come with features not seen in the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

Details about the upcoming controller appeared in the backend of Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft's official customisation program that allows users to build custom Xbox controllers, and were spotted by Reddit user esketitethan (via Digital Foundry). The user claimed to have seen configuration records and 3D component models for the controller in Xbox Design Lab's backend.

Xbox Elite Series 3 Leaked Features

As per the leak, the most notable new feature of the new Xbox Elite Series controller is the option to choose between Hall effect and TMR thumbsticks. The user claimed that Xbox Design Lab would have separate module options for standard, loose, and tight Hall effect and TMR sticks, which offer greater sensitivity. Both types of thumbsticks also eliminate the stick drift problem common in controllers.

Additionally, the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller is said to have impulse triggers and advanced haptics motors. The controller could also come with an integrated audio scroll wheel—the reddit user spotted a dedicated colour option for the wheel in the Design Lab leak. This suggests that the gamepad will let users directly adjust headset volume.

Other customisation options that the user spotted included controller faceplate options across finish, colours, engravings, and custom designs; more paddle design options; and standard, cross, and grippy options for the D-pad. As per the leak, the controller will come in four different SKU combinations.

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller can be customised in Design Lab

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is available for customisation in Xbox Design Lab, alongside the standard Xbox Wireless controller. Users can customise the controller's body, back, bumpers, triggers, D-pad, thumbsticks, and other buttons. These customisations, however, are largely cosmetic.

Microsoft is yet to officially announce the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller, but the leak suggests an announcement may be around the corner.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller, launched in 2019, features adjustable tension thumbsticks, rubberised grips, interchangeable components, and shorter hair trigger locks. The controller starts at $149.99 in the US.