Nobody wants to be greeted by a “balance expired” message when watching their favourite show. Seeing this message on your TV during live sports means you will miss the next few minutes of the game while you check your balance and recharge your DTH connection. Airtel lets you check and recharge your DTH connection in three simple, easy-to-understand ways. Two of these can be done online, while the third lets you check your balance offline. Here's how to check your Airtel DTH recharge status using some simple and easy steps.

Benefits of Checking Your Airtel DTH Recharge Status and Balance

As mentioned earlier, seeing a “balance expired” message while you're enjoying your favourite TV show or live sports isn't ideal. But there are other moments when you may need to check your recharge status.

At times, you may have just paid for a top-up, but your TV still shows the “balance expired” message. A quick check will tell you whether your payment failed or is still being processed. If you make monthly payments, keeping track of your account status is vital. Knowing how to quickly check your recharge and balance will keep you on top of things, knowing exactly when your plan or subscription expires. Another reason to check your Airtel DTH recharge status or balance is when you have just changed your plan or channel lineup. Your status will have all the details you need to verify the changes.

How to Check Airtel DTH Recharge Status

Here's how you can check your Airtel DTH Recharge Status online:

Using the Airtel app:

Download the Airtel app from the App Store or Play Store Find the Airtel Thanks app and launch it Log in with your registered mobile number Navigate to the DTH section Here you can view and choose all options related to your Airtel DTH account Select Recharge and proceed

Using the Airtel DTH website:

Visit the Airtel Digital TV portal Log in to your account using your customer ID or registered mobile number Once logged in, you can check your account status, recharge and other details

Using missed call and SMS services and customer care:

Dial 8130081300 from your registered mobile number You will then receive an SMS showing your current balance and other active account details Or, you can type BAL and send it to 54325 from your registered Airtel number On your TV, you can tune into Channel 998 and press the Menu button, then select My Account, then Account Info Alternatively, you can call Airtel DTH customer support at 121 from a registered Airtel number, or call toll-free at 1800-103-6066 and follow the IVR to the balance inquiry section You will then receive a message with your current balance and active plan



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