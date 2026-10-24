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How to Check Airtel DTH Recharge Status: A Step-by-Step Guide

Airtel lets you conveniently check your DTH recharge status using three simple methods

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 October 2026 16:00 IST
How to Check Airtel DTH Recharge Status: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel customers can choose one method that is most convenient for them

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Highlights
  • Users can use the Airtel app to check their recharge status
  • They can also visit the Airtel DTH website to check balance
  • Missed call and SMS services are also available
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Nobody wants to be greeted by a “balance expired” message when watching their favourite show. Seeing this message on your TV during live sports means you will miss the next few minutes of the game while you check your balance and recharge your DTH connection. Airtel lets you check and recharge your DTH connection in three simple, easy-to-understand ways. Two of these can be done online, while the third lets you check your balance offline. Here's how to check your Airtel DTH recharge status using some simple and easy steps.

Benefits of Checking Your Airtel DTH Recharge Status and Balance

As mentioned earlier, seeing a “balance expired” message while you're enjoying your favourite TV show or live sports isn't ideal. But there are other moments when you may need to check your recharge status.

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At times, you may have just paid for a top-up, but your TV still shows the “balance expired” message. A quick check will tell you whether your payment failed or is still being processed. If you make monthly payments, keeping track of your account status is vital. Knowing how to quickly check your recharge and balance will keep you on top of things, knowing exactly when your plan or subscription expires. Another reason to check your Airtel DTH recharge status or balance is when you have just changed your plan or channel lineup. Your status will have all the details you need to verify the changes.

How to Check Airtel DTH Recharge Status

Here's how you can check your Airtel DTH Recharge Status online:

Using the Airtel app:

  1. Download the Airtel app from the App Store or Play Store
  2. Find the Airtel Thanks app and launch it
  3. Log in with your registered mobile number
  4. Navigate to the DTH section
  5. Here you can view and choose all options related to your Airtel DTH account
  6. Select Recharge and proceed

Using the Airtel DTH website:

  1. Visit the Airtel Digital TV portal Log in to your account using your customer ID or registered mobile number
  2. Once logged in, you can check your account status, recharge and other details

Using missed call and SMS services and customer care:

  1. Dial 8130081300 from your registered mobile number
  2. You will then receive an SMS showing your current balance and other active account details
  3. Or, you can type BAL and send it to 54325 from your registered Airtel number
  4. On your TV, you can tune into Channel 998 and press the Menu button, then select My Account, then Account Info
  5. Alternatively, you can call Airtel DTH customer support at 121 from a registered Airtel number, or call toll-free at 1800-103-6066 and follow the IVR to the balance inquiry section
  6. You will then receive a message with your current balance and active plan


FAQs

What is the Airtel customer care number?

Customers with a registered Airtel SIM card can dial 121 for service requests

Is the Airtel app available on Android and iOS smartphones?

Yes. You can download the Airtel app from the respective app stores.

Are the SMS services chargeable?

No. The SMS and missed call services are free

Comments

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Further reading: Airtel, Airtel DTH, Airtel DTH Recharge, how-to
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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