Picking the right broadband internet plan often involves a lot of research these days. This is because you just aren't picking an internet plan, but also looking for benefits and add-on perks that operators and internet service providers (ISPs) are happy to hand out to sweeten the deal. Apart from providing the extras, there are other factors to look out for as well. Subscribers looking for a good broadband internet plan will also need to look into other details like availability of a particular service provider in their area or city, the inclusion of a modem or router in the plan and other charges that involve bringing a new fiber line to your house or neighbourhood. Finally, there's the data allowances and speeds.

Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL: Best 100 Mbps Broadband Plans Compared

With most ISPs offering broadband plans with speeds as low as 30 Mbps, subscribers opting for a 100 Mbps can definitely take advantage of some added perks or benefits. Jio (JioFiber) and Airtel (Airtel Xstream Fiber) are the major players in the broadband space with state-owned BSNL offering plans with limited data allowance per month.

That said, Jio offers unlimited internet with free voice calls along with OTT subscriptions including Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, Sony Live, Zee5, Sun NXT, HoiChoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe and ETV Win for its postpaid broadband plan. JioFiber's prepaid 100 Mbps plan does not offer any additional benefits apart from the data allowance.

Meanwhile, Airtel's 100 Mbps plans offer the usual free voice calls and unlimited data allowance along with OTT subscriptions like Netflix Basic, Google one, JioHotStar Super, Adobe Express Premium, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Xstream Premium Pack and Zee5. This makes for a more interesting mix than JioFiber at a higher asking price.

BSNL's Air Fibre Smart OTT plan offers up to 100 Mbps speeds with a limited 4,000 GB of data per month. Post-FUP speeds are capped at 4 Mbps. BSNL also offers unlimited calls to any network but no OTT subscriptions.

You can take a look at the table below to compare the different 100 Mbps plans.

Do keep in mind that the availability of these plans is subject to your state or region.