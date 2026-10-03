Customers can dial 198 to report service-related complaints
Airtel offers customer support through USSD services
The app supports mobile, broadband and DTH services
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It is not unusual to need Airtel customer care when something goes wrong with your mobile connection or account. You may be trying to understand why a recharge did not go through, check your data balance, report a network problem, or get help with a billing issue. In some cases, you may simply want to check your Airtel number or account details. Instead of looking for a different solution for every problem, Airtel provides a few ways to get support. You can contact customer care through the IVR, use USSD codes from your phone, or get assistance through the Airtel app.
How to Contact Customer Care Through IVR
Open the dialler on your Airtel mobile phone and get ready to make a call.
Dial 121 to access Airtel customer care for enquiries and service requests.
Listen to the IVR menu and select the option that matches your query.
Follow the instructions provided by the IVR to get information or assistance with your Airtel service.
If you need to speak to a customer-care advisor, follow the IVR instructions to connect with one. Airtel charges 50 paise for three minutes of advisor access through 121.
If you want to report a complaint or service-related issue, dial 198. Airtel does not charge for calls to this number.
How to Contact Airtel Customer Care Through USSD Codes
Open the dialler on your Airtel mobile phone and enter the USSD code for customer care.
Dial *121# and press the call button to open Airtel's customer service menu.
Wait for the USSD menu to appear on your screen, then select the option that matches the type of help you need.
Follow the instructions displayed on your phone to access the relevant information or customer-care service.
How to Contact Airtel Customer Care Through the Airtel Mobile App
Open the Airtel app on your smartphone and sign in using your Airtel mobile number.
Once you are logged in, open the Help & Support section from the app.
Select the Airtel service for which you need assistance, such as mobile, broadband or DTH.
Choose the issue that best matches your query and follow the troubleshooting steps provided by the app.
If you still need help, use the available option to contact Airtel customer support and follow the instructions shown in the app.
FAQs
1. What is the Airtel customer care number?
Airtel customers can dial 121 for enquiries and service requests.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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