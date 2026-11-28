Not every mobile user needs a daily data allowance, especially those who primarily use their phones for calls and text messages. Feature phone users, senior citizens and people keeping a secondary SIM active for calls or OTPs are among those who may find bundled data plans unnecessary. To address this, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom operators to offer dedicated voice-and-SMS-only prepaid recharge options. Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) now offer long-validity packs that focus on these essentials.

Here is how their annual voice-only plans compare.

Why TRAI Asked Operators to Offer Voice-Only Recharge Plans

TRAI has introduced the requirement through the Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024. The amendment requires every telecom service provider to offer at least one Special Tariff Voucher (STV) exclusively for voice calls and SMS, with a validity period of up to 365 days. Instead of paying for internet services they may not use, the telecom watchdog aims to give consumers who do not need mobile data a more suitable recharge option.

The regulation does not require operators to offer a full-year plan specifically. It sets 365 days as the maximum validity for the mandatory voice-and-SMS voucher.

Airtel Rs. 1,849 Annual Voice-Only Plan

Airtel's Rs. 1,849 prepaid recharge is one of the two options in this comparison that offer a full 365-day validity. It works out to approximately Rs. 5.07 per day. This makes it a suitable option for subscribers who want to keep their number active for an entire year without paying for a bundled data allowance.

The plan includes unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, along with 3,600 SMS for the entire validity period. It does not include mobile data.

Among the additional benefits include Adobe Express Premium and Airtel Safe. The Adobe Express Premium offer provides eligible Airtel customers with a complimentary 12-month subscription, which the company values at approximately Rs. 4,000. Airtel Safe offers features such as spam call alerts and protection against fraudulent links.

Jio Rs. 1,748 Voice-Only Recharge Plan

Jio's voice-and-SMS-only prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 1,748. This makes it the cheapest option among the three operators. However, it also has the shortest validity, at 336 days, or roughly 11 months. The recharge works out to approximately Rs. 5.20 per day.

The plan offers unlimited voice calls across networks and a total quota of 3,600 SMS for the validity period. Like the Airtel and Vi options, it does not include mobile data.

Jio bundles access to JioTV and JioAICloud with the recharge. JioTV provides access to live TV content, although users will need a Wi-Fi connection or a separate active data plan to stream content. JioAICloud provides cloud storage access.

Vi Rs. 1,849 Annual Voice-Only Plan

Vi's Rs. 1,849 prepaid recharge offers 365 days of validity, which means it matches Airtel's annual voice-only option. It works out to approximately Rs. 5.07 per day and includes unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS for the entire validity period.

There is no mobile data allowance bundled with the recharge. Unlike Airtel and Jio, Vi does not include any bundled OTT subscriptions or digital add-ons with this voice-only prepaid recharge plan.

Once the 3,600-message quota is exhausted, Vi charges Rs. 1 per local SMS and Rs. 1.5 per STD SMS.