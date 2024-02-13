5 Must-Have Gadgets From Croma's Valentine's Specials

This Valentine's Day, Croma is making it easier to show your love with incredible offers on the latest tech gadgets. Whether it's for capturing memories with instant cameras, enhancing gaming experiences, or finding the perfect wearable, Croma has something for everyone. Enjoy great discounts, exclusive bank offers, and a wide range of products at exceptional prices. Make your Valentine's gift memorable with the perfect tech surprise from Croma.

OnePlus Pad Wi-Fi Android Tablet

The OnePlus Pad Wi-Fi Android Tablet features an 11.61-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and includes a 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The tablet has a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Available at Croma for Rs. 39,999, with a Rs. 3,000 instant discount for One Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card users.

Buy now at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop, a prime pick for gamers this Valentine's Day at Croma, offers a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, powered by an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, running Windows 11 Home. The package includes MS Office Home and Student 2021. Originally priced at Rs. 77,990, it's now available for Rs. 52,990. Additional offers include up to Rs. 3,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI and up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Buy now at Rs. 52,990 (MRP: Rs. 77,990)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are available at Croma for a special Valentine's Day offer. These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 30 hours of battery life, and fast charging capability. They come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, Siri voice assistant, and are IP54 water and dust-resistant. The Adaptive EQ ensures a superior listening experience. On sale for Rs. 23,599, down from Rs. 24,900, with an additional instant discount of Rs. 3,500 for HDFC Bank Credit Card holders.

Buy now at Rs. 23,599 (MRP: Rs. 24,900)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera is part of Croma's Valentine's Day sale, perfect for capturing instant memories. It features an automatic exposure mode, a viewfinder, a built-in LED flash, a selfie mirror, and a high key mode for brighter photos. It is priced at Rs. 4,999, reduced from Rs. 5,999. Buyers can also enjoy up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and up to Rs. 3,500 off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 4,999 (MRP: Rs. 5,999)

Nothing Watch Pro

The Nothing Watch Pro, a standout choice for tech enthusiasts this Valentine's Day at Croma, features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display. It's equipped with a built-in GPS and supports 110 sports modes. You also get call answer and reject functions and notification alerts. It features extensive health tracking capabilities for heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels. With up to 13 days of battery life and IP68 water resistance, it's designed for durability and convenience. Now offered at a sale price of Rs. 3,499, down from the MRP of Rs. 5,999.

Buy now at Rs. 3,499 (MRP: Rs. 5,999)

