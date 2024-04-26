Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Moniker and Model Numbers Reportedly Spotted Online

The Galaxy S24 FE could arrive later this year or early 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Moniker and Model Numbers Reportedly Spotted Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched last year in October

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display
  • Samsung has not yet confirmed its plans for the handset
  • The Galaxy S24 FE was earlier said to launch in the summer of 2023
Samsung is said to be working on the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S24. The company launched its Galaxy S24 series of smartphones earlier this year, and Galaxy S24 FE, a pared back version of Samsung's flagship phones, could arrive later this year. Now, the Fan Edition handset has reportedly been spotted online, with the listing suggesting the moniker and model numbers of the smartphone.

Android Headlines reportedly spotted the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE online, suggesting the manufacturer, market name, brand, and model numbers of the phone. The Galaxy S24 FE was reportedly listed with model numbers SM-S721B, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, and SM-S721N. The report claimed that the upcoming handset will officially be launched in markets like Americas, Korea, and Canada, in addition to be being sold globally.

The listing did not reveal any other details about the Galaxy S24 FE, including its specifications and launch timeline. Samsung has not yet confirmed its plans for the handset, as well. However, several reports and rumours have suggested that the company is working to bring the phone to market sometime later this year or in early 2025.

A report earlier this week had claimed that the South Korean technology giant was working on a new smartphone, codenamed R12. The codename corresponds to previous phones in the Fan Edition lineup — Galaxy S23 FE was associated with the R11 codename. R12 could thus refer to the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

Additionally, the report also claimed that the planned launch of the phone — earlier believed to be heading for a summer debut this year — had likely been pushed. Based on the current state of development, the Galaxy S24 FE is now said to arrive towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Earlier this month, the phone was reported to be planned for launch earlier than the usual release cycle of Fan Edition smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October last year, but its successor was said to arrive earlier in the summer of 2024.

Little is known about the upcoming smartphone from Samsung, but the Galaxy S24 FE has previously been tipped to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. The phone is expected to run on either the Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on the market.

Samsung is reportedly also readying a Fan Edition of the Galaxy Watch, a cheaper Galaxy Watch model that could debut with a different moniker. The wearable, said to be under development, could launch as a refreshed Galaxy Watch 4.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S24
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra Review: Impressive Yet Inaccessible

