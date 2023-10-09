Technology News

GoPro Hero 12 Black Review: The Quintessential Action camera

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is priced at Rs. 45,000 in India

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 9 October 2023 10:49 IST
GoPro Hero 12 Black Review: The Quintessential Action camera

GoPro Hero 12 Black is claimed to offer up to 2 times longer battery life

Highlights
  • GoPro Hero 12 Black features a 27-megapixel sensor
  • It is equipped with the GP2 processor
  • The Hero 12 Black has a 2.27-inch touch colour display at the back
Advertisement

If you ask people what comes to their mind when they think of an action camera, most would say GoPro. The word action camera has become synonymous with GoPro, that's the kind of reputation the company has made for itself. Yes, their cameras are not perfect and there are a few other brands that can do certain things better, but when given a choice, most people would still simply get a GoPro.

The latest GoPro Hero 12 Black keeps up to the standards set by its predecessor, while offering several new features. If you're considering getting one but can't decide, here's our review to make things easier.


GoPro Hero 12 Black price in India

Let's start with the price, which I think GoPro has done a good job with this time around. Last year, the Hero 11 Black (Review) was priced at Rs. 51,500 for the basic kit. The new Hero 12 Black, meanwhile, will cost you Rs. 45,000. That's instantly a better deal, especially if you're still using a GoPro Hero 10 or older. If you've got the Hero 11 Black, then I'd recommend you hold on to it a little longer.

There's also a GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition that's available for Rs. 65,000 which is once again cheaper than the Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, which was priced at Rs. 71,500. The creator edition is meant for vloggers as it comes with the Media Mod, Light Mod, and the Volta Battery grip.

Compared to the competition, which is mostly the DJI Osmo Action 4, the Hero 12 Black is priced quite well.

GoPro Hero 12 Black design

GoPro has stuck to a similar design since the major revamp that the Hero 9 Black brought about. The GoPro Hero 12 Black has a removable camera lens protector, large 2.27-inch touchscreen display at the back, and a 1.4-inch colour display at the front. The displays are bright enough even under direct sunlight and you can adjust the brightness as well. The Hero 12 Black is only available in black with a rubberised body just like the older models, but GoPro has now added blue specks all over the body. You can easily differentiate it from older models though, thanks to the big Hero 12 Black lettering on the side.

gopro Hero 12 black colour gopro-hero-12-black-colour

GoPro Hero 12 Black features blue specks on its body

The only new design change with the Hero 12 Black is the addition of the 1/4-20 tripod thread at the bottom in between the mounting fingers. The new GoPro feels as sturdy as it looks and I can attest to its ruggedness as I've dropped it a couple of times already while throwing it in the air, and it had no damage at all. The lens has a hydrophobic coating to keep the water away and it does work well. If your lens has water droplets, then a simple wipe or a blow will get rid of all the water.

GoPro continues to use the same battery flap design that was introduced with the Hero 9 Black, and it is still a pain to access the battery and the memory card.

With the Hero 12 Black, GoPro has also brought the Max Lens Mod 2.0, which offers an even wider field than before. You now get 177 degree FoV, which is a lot. The attachment is easy to use, just remove the standard lens cover and use the Max Lens Mod 2.0 cover. It feels secure after it's been attached, but it does protrude out a bit more than the standard cover. Once it's attached, you will need to turn on the Max Lens Mod 2.0 option on the camera to fully utilise the lens.

GoPro Hero 12 Black features

There are several features that are new with the GoPro Hero 12 Black. Apart from the different resolutions, frame rates, and FoVs that the GoPro offers, there's things such as HDR video recording, Night Effects in 8:7 ratio, and a vertical capture mode for all those who want to shoot for social media.

gopro Hero 12 black bluetooth audio gopro-hero-12-black-bluetooth-audio

You can connect up to four Bluetooth devices to the Hero 12 Black simultaneously

I'll start with one of my favourite new features on the Hero 12 Black, Bluetooth audio recording. You can now connect any Bluetooth enabled earphones to the GoPro and record audio from the earphones. This is such a useful feature as you can not just record audio from a Bluetooth earphone, but you can also use it to go hands-free with voice commands. As a biker, I sometimes like to record videos and talk, but that would normally require the GoPro Media Mod and a microphone. Now, I can simply pair my helmet intercom to the Hero 12 Black and record my voice and ask it to take a photo or start or pause video recording.

gopro Hero 12 black hdr video gopro-hero-12-black-hdr-video

GoPro Hero 12 Black can now record HDR video in 4K or 5.3K

The HDR video recording feature brings GoPro's excellent HDR software prowess to videos. However, the feature is only available in 5.3K and 4K resolutions. You can record HDR videos in either 16:9 or 8:7 ratio. When shooting in 16:9, you can choose either 4K or 5.3K resolutions in available framerates of 24, 30, or 60. In 8:7, you can only shoot at 4K resolution in 24 or 30fps. Go lower and the HDR toggle disappears. There is a notable difference between non-HDR and HDR videos, the colours are more vibrant and the shadows and blacks are deeper.

If you loved the Night effects on the Hero 11 Black, then you'd be happy to know that you can now capture TimeWarp in 8:7 and in 5.3K resolution with the new Hero 12 Black. Also, when recording video using Night Effects such as Light Painting, Star Trails, and Vehicle Light Trails, you'll also get a still image taken from the last few seconds of the video. There are plenty of settings to play with and you get great night shots if you take the time to set things up.

gopro Hero 12 black vertical mode gopro-hero-12-black-vertical-mode

The vertical mode on GoPro Hero 12 Black doesn't support HDR

For all those who want to record exclusively for Instagram or TikTok, there's now a new Vertical capture mode in GoPro Hero 12 Black. The 9:16 ratio Vertical mode is available only in 4K and 1080p resolutions and it does not support HDR. You can also only record in either 30 or 60 fps in wide when using the Vertical mode.

However, I would still prefer to record in 8:7 and then crop that down to 9:16, since you can record in HDR and get that extra pop of colours and deeper blacks. However, if you don't particularly care about HDR and want to record vertical videos from the get go, then simply use the GoPro in Vertical capture mode. This is especially great since you no longer have to mount the GoPro vertically to record a vertical video.

Now, if you're a professional videographer, then you'd be happy to know that the Hero 12 Black now offers GP-Log with LUTs for better post editing. You can also combine this with the 10-bit colour to get even better control in post. Then there's the new Timecode Sync feature, which offers unlimited syncing and makes editing easy when you're playing around with multiple cameras. This will work with editing tools such as Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier, and others. However, I wasn't able to test this out as it's not out yet.

There's also a new feature called Interval Photo, which can be turned on in Photo mode. It essentially captures photos at fixed intervals that can be set for 5, 10, 30, 60 and 120 seconds. I tested this out and it works great. This feature can come in handy when you're doing an activity and want to get some shots hands-free.

Finally, the GoPro Hero 12 Black comes with improved stabilisation. The Hero 11 Black already offered incredible stabilisation, and the new model makes things even better. I can only say that the stabilisation on the GoPro Hero 12 Black is the best on any action camera out there. GoPro also introduced the AutoBoost feature last year that automatically improves stabilisation based on speed and movement in a footage. This is now four times better than before, according to GoPro.

GoPro Hero 12 Black battery life

With the Hero 12 Black, GoPro is claiming that they've managed to double the battery life. Obviously, the numbers they showcased were achieved under specific conditions and it will not be possible to replicate it at all times.

When I tested the Hero 12 Black, I managed to get about 25 minutes of recording at 5.3k and 60fps. This was with HyperSmooth 6.0 turned on, and Voice Control turned off. The GoPro had about 85 percent of battery when I started recording, so this would have lasted longer. However, the camera shut down after 25 mins due to overheating. When I turned it on, the battery had 44 percent charge left.

Therefore, under better conditions (I tried the test indoors with no wind and ambient temperature of 32 degree Celsius) the GoPro Hero 12 Black should be able to last at least 40-50 mins before shutting down. With a 100 percent charge, I expect it to last 50-60 mins in ideal conditions wherein there's wind and the ambient temperature is 25 degree Celsius or lower.

GoPro Hero 12 Black Sample videos

 

Verdict

If you own the GoPro Hero 11 Black, I'd say you don't need to get the Hero 12 Black. However, if HDR video, Bluetooth wireless audio recording, and the improved battery life is enticing you, then I'd recommend getting this. The Bluetooth wireless audio capability is an excellent feature and a lot of people will find it useful. The new GoPro offers several new features over the Hero 11 Black in terms of software, and the battery life is also better. GoPro also launched the Hero 12 Black at a lower price, so if you're planning to upgrade from a Hero 10 Black or lower, then you should definitely get the new model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoPro Hero 12 Black, GoPro Hero 12 Black price in India, GoPro Hero 12 Black specifications, GoPro
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Noise Luna Ring Price in India Announced; Available for Purchase Now
How to Download the iOS 17.0.3 Update to Resolve the iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Related Stories

GoPro Hero 12 Black Review: The Quintessential Action camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  2. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  5. HTech Invested Rs. 400 Crore in India, to Start Manufacturing: Madhav Sheth
  6. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Which iPhone Should You Buy
  7. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ Debut in India: See Price
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  10. Here Are Top Smartwatch Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Stick With Qualcomm Processor; S24 Plus and S24 Might Get Exynos Options
  3. Apple Vision Pro Successor to Feature Smaller and Lighter Design, Will Be Easier to Wear: Mark Gurman
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ With 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. The Last of Us Part II Remaster Seemingly Confirmed by Naughty Dog Developer
  6. Honor to Start Manufacturing in India in Q1 2024, HTech Invests Rs. 400 Crore in India: CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. OnePlus Open, Oppo Find N3 Specifications Leak Again; Render Tips Design of First OnePlus Foldable Phone
  8. Funtouch OS 14 Update Launched: Here’s a List of Eligible Vivo and iQoo Smartphones
  9. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Which iPhone to Buy During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  10. OnePlus 11R With Rs. 5,000 Discount Makes It a Steal Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »