  Apple Unveils 24 Inch iMac With M3 Chip, Up to 10 Core GPU in India: Price, Specifications

Apple Unveils 24-Inch iMac With M3 Chip, Up to 10-Core GPU in India: Price, Specifications

The Apple iMac 24-Inch with M3 chip will be available for purchase starting November 7.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2023 08:03 IST
Apple Unveils 24-Inch iMac With M3 Chip, Up to 10-Core GPU in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

The new iMac 24-inch with M3 chip is available in five colour options

Highlights
  • Apple's 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip is available with up to 10 GPU cores
  • The new iMac is available for pre-order in India and other markets
  • Pricing for the 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip starts at Rs. 1,34,900
Apple has finally upgraded the 24-inch iMac with the newly announced M3 chip, following the M1-powered iMac that was launched in 2021. The 24-inch iMac with M3 chip was unveiled during Apple's Scary Fast event on Tuesday. It features the same design as the 2021 iMac model with an M1 chip, that was launched three years ago. The upgraded iMac M3 model comes with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. It is claimed to offer up to two times better performance than the M1-based iMac while also being more efficient.

24-inch iMac M3 price in India, availability

The new 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip starts at Rs. 1,34,900. This model comes with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD storage, and two Thunderbolt ports. Apple includes the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse with the 24-inch iMac. It is available in green, pink, blue, and silver colour options.

On the other hand, the 24-inch iMac with M3 variant with the 10-core GPU starts at Rs. 1,54,900 or Rs. 1,44,900 for education. It comes with the same configuration — an 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3 ports. This is bundled with a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Magic Mouse. It is available in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, and Yellow colour options.

As for availability, the new 24-inch iMac with M3 is already up for pre-order on the Apple website. It will go on sale via the website, Apple Store, and Apple authorised resellers starting November 7.

24-inch iMac M3 specifications, features

While the new 24-inch iMac with M3 chip looks similar to the older model, it does offer some performance improvements. The M3 chip with 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU with support for up to 24GB unified RAM is claimed to be twice as faster as the M1 chip, and is based on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip.

Apple's new M3 chip is manufactured using a 3nm process, which also makes it more efficient than the M1 chip that powered its predecessor. In the graphics department, the chip offers hardware-accelerating mesh shading with support for ray tracing on the iMac. There's also a 16-core Neural Engine that enables faster machine learning.

The all-in-one 24-inch iMac with M3 comes with a 24-inch Retina Display that offers 4.5K resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. It now comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four USB Type-C ports, two Thunderbolt ports, and Gigabit Ethernet support. There's also a 1080p FaceTime camera and a six-speaker setup that offers support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. It runs the new macOS Sonoma out-of-the-box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iMac M3, iMac 2023, iMac M3 price in India, iMac M3 specifications, Apple iMac M3, Apple iMac 2023
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
