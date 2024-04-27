Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip along with 24GB of RAM

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2024 09:28 IST
Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 series (pictured) was previously launched in India and other markets

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 Ultra could be the third handset in the company's X100 series
  • The Vivo X100 Ultra is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
  • The company is also expected to launch the Vivo S19 series in China
Advertisement

Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to launch in China soon as the company's top-of-the-line model in the X100 series of smartphones and the handset has been certified in China, alongside the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. The upcoming Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip along with 24GB of RAM and feature a quad camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

The three handsets were spotted on China's 3C certification website by MySmartPrice, and the presence of these listings suggests that Vivo will introduce these phones in China in the coming months. The Vivo X100 Ultra is listed with the model number V2366GA, while the Vivo S19 Pro and standard Vivo S19 have the model numbers V2362A and V23664A, respectively, according to the report.

It appears that Vivo has listed all three handsets with two charger models — V8073L0A1-CN and V8073L0E0-CN. The specifications on the website reveal that these are 80W chargers, although it is currently unclear whether all models will feature the same charging speed — especially the Vivo S19. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of these handsets and the charger models on the 3C website.

Expected to launch in China next month, the flagship Vivo X100 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with up to 24GB of RAM. It is also said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. the handset is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S19 was previously spotted on the MIIT certification website in China with the same model number — V23664A. The phone is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which is the same chip that powered the standard Vivo S18 model that was launched by the company in December 2023. We can expect to learn more about the VIvo S19 series in the coming weeks, ahead of its expected debut in China.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 Pro, Vivo S19, Vivo X100 Ultra specifications, Vivo S19 Pro specifications, Vivo S19 specifications, Vivo X100 series, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features

Related Stories

Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Says It Will Exit India If Asked to Break Encryption: Report
  2. Google Pixel 8a AI Features, Software Support Details Leaked
  3. Oppo Find X7 Ultra Review
  4. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 Series Certified Ahead of China Debut
  5. Top OTT releases this week: Laapataa Ladies, Dil Dosti Dilemma and More
  6. HMD to Bring Self-Branded Smartphone to India; More Details on April 29
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Spotted Online With Moniker and Model Numbers
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Coming to India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple ID Account Bug Locks Some Users Out of Accounts, Forces Password Reset
  2. Google Pixel 8a Video Showing AI Features Leaks; Promotional Images Indicate 7-Year Software Support
  3. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  4. Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report
  6. WhatsApp Goes: Platform Reportedly Warns It Will Exit India If Asked to Break End-to-End Encryption
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Design Teased; to Launch in India on April 30
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Moniker and Model Numbers Reportedly Spotted Online
  9. Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call
  10. HMD's Self-Branded Smartphone to Launch in India; Details to Be Revealed on April 29
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »