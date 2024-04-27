Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to launch in China soon as the company's top-of-the-line model in the X100 series of smartphones and the handset has been certified in China, alongside the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. The upcoming Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip along with 24GB of RAM and feature a quad camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

The three handsets were spotted on China's 3C certification website by MySmartPrice, and the presence of these listings suggests that Vivo will introduce these phones in China in the coming months. The Vivo X100 Ultra is listed with the model number V2366GA, while the Vivo S19 Pro and standard Vivo S19 have the model numbers V2362A and V23664A, respectively, according to the report.

It appears that Vivo has listed all three handsets with two charger models — V8073L0A1-CN and V8073L0E0-CN. The specifications on the website reveal that these are 80W chargers, although it is currently unclear whether all models will feature the same charging speed — especially the Vivo S19. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of these handsets and the charger models on the 3C website.

Expected to launch in China next month, the flagship Vivo X100 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with up to 24GB of RAM. It is also said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. the handset is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S19 was previously spotted on the MIIT certification website in China with the same model number — V23664A. The phone is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which is the same chip that powered the standard Vivo S18 model that was launched by the company in December 2023. We can expect to learn more about the VIvo S19 series in the coming weeks, ahead of its expected debut in China.

