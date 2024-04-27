Technology News

Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features

Apple could ultimately reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Google — or pick another provider entirely.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 27 April 2024 08:09 IST
Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Apple is said to be seeking partners to power a chatbot-like feature akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Highlights
  • Apple is looking to equip its iPhones with AI features on iOS 18
  • The iOS 18 update is expected to arrive later this year
  • Apple is yet to announce which iPhone models will support GenAI features
Advertisement

Apple Inc. has renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the startup's technology to power some new features coming to the iPhone later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The two companies have begun discussing terms of a possible agreement and how the OpenAI features would be integrated into Apple's iOS 18, the next iPhone operating system, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The move marks a reopening of dialogue between the companies. Apple had talked to OpenAI about a deal earlier this year, though work between the two parties had been minimal since then. Apple also remains in discussions with Alphabet Inc.'s Google about licensing that company's Gemini chatbot.

Apple hasn't made a final decision on which partners it will use, and there's no guarantee that a deal will be worked out. It's possible that the company ultimately reaches an agreement with both OpenAI and Google — or picks another provider entirely. Representatives for Apple, OpenAI and Google declined to comment.

The next iPhone operating system will include several new features based on Apple's in-house large language model — AI software that can generate human-sounding text — but the company also has been seeking partners to power a chatbot-like feature akin to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Bloomberg first reported in March on the discussions, which have included AI startup Anthropic as well.

The latest development comes about a month and a half before Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, where it's poised to introduce new AI software and services. The company is planning to tout its features as more seamlessly integrated into its devices than rival AI offerings, with better privacy protections.

Last year, Cook said he personally uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but indicated that there were “a number of issues that need to be sorted.” He promised that new AI features would come to Apple's platforms on a “very thoughtful basis.”

Relying on partners would help accelerate Apple's push into chatbots and sidestep some risks. By outsourcing the generative AI features to another company, Cook is potentially lessening the liability for its platform.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, OpenAI, GenAI, AI, iPhone, Artificial intelligence, iOS 18
Dil Dosti Dilemma Review: Prime Video's Latest Series Is So Sugary That It Might Give You Diabetes

Related Stories

Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X7 Ultra Review
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Coming to India on This Date
  3. Snapdragon X Elite Beats Apple's M3 Chip in This Geekbench Test
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Spotted Online With Moniker and Model Numbers
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Debuts in India
  6. Top OTT releases this week: Laapataa Ladies, Dil Dosti Dilemma and More
  7. HMD to Bring Self-Branded Smartphone to India; More Details on April 29
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  2. Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report
  4. WhatsApp Goes: Platform Reportedly Warns It Will Exit India If Asked to Break End-to-End Encryption
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Design Teased; to Launch in India on April 30
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Moniker and Model Numbers Reportedly Spotted Online
  7. Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call
  8. HMD's Self-Branded Smartphone to Launch in India; Details to Be Revealed on April 29
  9. Google Gemini Reportedly Expands to Android 10 to Support Older Smartphones
  10. Realme C65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »