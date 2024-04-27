Technology News

Oppo A60 With 6.67-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A60 is available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2024
Oppo A60 With 6.67-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A60 sports a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A60 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support
  • The handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1
  • The Oppo A60 is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage
Oppo A60 has been launched in Vietnam as the company's latest entry in its A series of smartphones. The latest affordable phone from Oppo sports a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. The Oppo A60 has a 50-megapixel primary camera, while an 8-megapixel camera on the front lets you capture selfies.

Oppo A60 price, availability

Oppo A60 price is set at VND 5,490,000 (roughly Rs. 18,060) for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 21,360). The handset is available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue colourways and is already available for purchase in Vietnam via online retailers The Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh. There's currently no word from the company on whether the handset will arrive in other regions, including India.

Oppo A60 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A660 runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For images and videos, the Oppo A60 has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has an unspecified 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture that might be used to gather depth information. Meanwhile, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, housed in a centre-aligned hole punch cutout.

The company has equipped this handset with up to 256GB of UFFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include a magnetometer, accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Oppo A60 packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It measures 165.71x76.02x7.68mm and weighs around 186g, according to the company.

