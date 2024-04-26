Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G was unveiled in India in January this year alongside the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Note 13 Pro 5G. The phones come with full-HD+ AMOLED displays and ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14. The top-of-the-line Note 13 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support, and a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It launched in the country in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition or the AFA Edition in India.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India announced the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition on April 30 in association with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The post is accompanied by a teaser which shows an outline of the back panel of the phone.

Introducing the World Champions Edition of #RedmiNote13 Pro+ 5G, marking 10 years of innovation.



This G.O.A.T collab with Argentine Football Association shows our commitment to pushing boundaries. Launching 30th April.



📍 https://t.co/cufVS3CzAW@AFA_IND @AFASeleccionEN @afa pic.twitter.com/UPJ5jeBfqG — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 26, 2024

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition appears in a blue colourway with golden accents around the camera and LED flash modules, with the top right corner flanking the AFA logo. Nothing else about the model has been revealed yet. However, the World Champions Edition is likely to feature similar specifications as the current Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) shared leaked live images of the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition. It appears in a blue colourway with the logo at the top right corner and vertical white stripes down the bottom half of the rear panel.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts in India at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. It is offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colour options.

