Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might just be more than a red herring. After months of rumours hinting at the launch of a third foldable smartphone at the next Galaxy Unpacked event this year, a new report claims that the smartphone will likely be launched. But there's a twist. Reportedly, the Ultra foldable will only be launched in South Korea and is not expected to be introduced in other regions. But on the upside, the tech giant is also said to launch two new smartwatches — Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE.

The information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra comes from a report by Android Authority, which claims to have spotted the smartphone's model number in its database. It suggests that the South Korean tech giant has been developing a new foldable smartphone with the model number SM-F958N, and it corresponds to the Ultra variant. The rationale behind it is that Samsung uses the number eight, as seen at the end of the model number, only for devices with the Ultra moniker. It highlighted that the model number of Galaxy S24 Ultra was SM-S928x whereas Galaxy S24 had SM-S921x as the model number. The pattern is consistent in the previous years as well.

Further, the report claimed that it only found a single model number for the smartphone which suggests its limited availability. The alphabet N in the model number is said to denote the South Korean region, and based on this, the publication states that the Fold 6 Ultra might not be launched anywhere else.

In a separate report, Android Authority also claimed that Samsung might launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE soon. If the report is to be believed, these two smartwatches will be the successors of the two existing smartwatches — Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. These are said to be part of the Watch 7 series, which will see the departure of the Classic variant and the entry of the FE and Ultra variants. The report found three model numbers SM-L705U, SM-L705N, and SM-L705F for the Watch Ultra. The N, U, and F denote South Korea, the US, and Global, indicating the smartwatch will be available everywhere. Similarly, three model numbers for the Watch FE variant were reported to be SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N.

It should be noted that the report did not mention when the smartwatches might be launched, but considering the Watch 6 series was launched in August 2023, the next Galaxy Unpacked event might introduce the Watch 7 series. As per reports, the event is expected to be held in July.

