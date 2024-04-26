Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report

The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has a model number SM-F958N.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 April 2024 20:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could skip other regions and launch in South Korea

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra’s internal model number said to be Q6A
  • Reportedly, a Galaxy Watch FE variant can also be launched soon
  • The features of the smartwatches are not known
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might just be more than a red herring. After months of rumours hinting at the launch of a third foldable smartphone at the next Galaxy Unpacked event this year, a new report claims that the smartphone will likely be launched. But there's a twist. Reportedly, the Ultra foldable will only be launched in South Korea and is not expected to be introduced in other regions. But on the upside, the tech giant is also said to launch two new smartwatches — Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE.

The information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra comes from a report by Android Authority, which claims to have spotted the smartphone's model number in its database. It suggests that the South Korean tech giant has been developing a new foldable smartphone with the model number SM-F958N, and it corresponds to the Ultra variant. The rationale behind it is that Samsung uses the number eight, as seen at the end of the model number, only for devices with the Ultra moniker. It highlighted that the model number of Galaxy S24 Ultra was SM-S928x whereas Galaxy S24 had SM-S921x as the model number. The pattern is consistent in the previous years as well.

Further, the report claimed that it only found a single model number for the smartphone which suggests its limited availability. The alphabet N in the model number is said to denote the South Korean region, and based on this, the publication states that the Fold 6 Ultra might not be launched anywhere else.

In a separate report, Android Authority also claimed that Samsung might launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE soon. If the report is to be believed, these two smartwatches will be the successors of the two existing smartwatches — Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. These are said to be part of the Watch 7 series, which will see the departure of the Classic variant and the entry of the FE and Ultra variants. The report found three model numbers SM-L705U, SM-L705N, and SM-L705F for the Watch Ultra. The N, U, and F denote South Korea, the US, and Global, indicating the smartwatch will be available everywhere. Similarly, three model numbers for the Watch FE variant were reported to be SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N.

It should be noted that the report did not mention when the smartwatches might be launched, but considering the Watch 6 series was launched in August 2023, the next Galaxy Unpacked event might introduce the Watch 7 series. As per reports, the event is expected to be held in July.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp Goes: Platform Reportedly Warns It Will Exit India If Asked to Break End-to-End Encryption

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT releases this week: Laapataa Ladies, Dil Dosti Dilemma and More
  2. Realme C65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Might Hold Its Next Galaxy Unpacked Event on This Date
  4. Oppo Find X7 Ultra Review
  5. Snapdragon X Elite Beats Apple's M3 Chip in This Geekbench Test
  6. HMD to Bring Self-Branded Smartphone to India; More Details on April 29
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report
  2. WhatsApp Goes: Platform Reportedly Warns It Will Exit India If Asked to Break End-to-End Encryption
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Design Teased; to Launch in India on April 30
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Moniker and Model Numbers Reportedly Spotted Online
  5. Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call
  6. HMD's Self-Branded Smartphone to Launch in India; Details to Be Revealed on April 29
  7. Google Gemini Reportedly Expands to Android 10 to Support Older Smartphones
  8. Realme C65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Update Tipped to Bring a Video AI Feature for Galaxy Smartphones
  10. Snapdragon X Elite Surfaces on Geekbench, Beats Apple's M3 Chip in Multi-Core Test
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »