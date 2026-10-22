Acer has expanded its TravelLite business laptop lineup in India with the TL44-53M-G2, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. It sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and a 5-megapixel IR webcam. The laptop supports up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and has two SSD slots, along with Thunderbolt connectivity and Intel vPro technology. The latter enables remote management and hardware-assisted security for business devices. The company has not announced the laptop's price in India.

Acer says the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 will be sold in India through its commercial and enterprise channels. It has yet to reveal the price or the configurations that will be available.

Acer TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 Features, Specifications

The Acer TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and supports up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. For storage, it has two M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots, including support for PCIe 5.0 x4.

For video calls, the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 laptop features a 5-megapixel IR webcam with Windows Hello support, along with stereo speakers, DTS Audio and noise-cancelling microphones. The laptop also supports Intel vPro technology, which allows IT teams to manage devices remotely, troubleshoot problems and handle maintenance without needing physical access to each laptop. It also includes hardware-based security features to help protect business devices and data.

Connectivity options on the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 include two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt, DisplayPort and USB charging support. The laptop also supports Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, although wireless specifications may vary by configuration.

Acer's TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 has an aluminium chassis with narrow display bezels and a 180-degree hinge that lets the screen lie flat. It measures less than 18mm in thickness, weighs under 1.4 kg, and carries a MIL-STD 810H certification for durability.