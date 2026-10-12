Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G and Iconia Tab 12 5G were launched in India on Monday. The new Acer tablets feature 90Hz displays. They are powered by an octa-core processor from MediaTek and ship with 8GB of RAM. The Iconia Tab 11 5G features a 10.95-inch display, while the Iconia Tab 12 5G sports a larger 12.2-inch screen with higher resolution. Both models also support expandable storage and fingerprint recognition.

Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G, Iconia Tab 12 5G Price in India and Availability

The price of the Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G in India starts at Rs. 23,990. It will be available exclusively through Flipkart and the Acer E-store. On the other hand, the Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,990. It can be purchased through Flipkart, Amazon, Acer Exclusive stores, and the Acer Online Store.

Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G, Iconia Tab 12 5G Features, Specifications

The Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G sports a 10.95-inch (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) full HD IPS display with 450 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Iconia Tab 12 5G, meanwhile, sports a larger 12.2-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600 pixels, 400 nits of brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek MT8755 octa-core processor, comprising two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. They are offered with 8GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage options. For connectivity, the Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G and Iconia Tab 12 5G support 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C.

Acer says its new offerings support a keyboard flip cover and stylus, with docking support through the keyboard accessory. Both models also feature fingerprint recognition. On the optics front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. The Iconia Tab 11 5G has a 13-megapixel rear camera, while the Iconia Tab 12 5G features a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G packs a 10,000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Iconia Tab 11 5G measures 261.74 x 177.68 x 7.95mm.