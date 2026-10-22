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Redmi Book 2027 Series Launch Date Set for October 27; Design, Specifications Teased

Redmi Book 2027 series will run on a third-generation Intel Core Ultra processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 16:02 IST
Redmi Book 2027 Series Launch Date Set for October 27; Design, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Book 14 2027 is teased to have a dual-fan 3D airflow system

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Highlights
  • Redmi Book 2027 series will launch in China soon
  • Redmi Book 14 has been teased in Nebula Purple shade
  • It will include a 72Wh battery
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Redmi Book 2027 series of laptops will launch next week. Through the latest Weibo posts, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed the launch date for the new laptops. The company has also shared teasers revealing the design and hardware details of the laptops. The lineup is confirmed to include the Redmi Book 14 2027 model. The lineup is teased in two colour options. Redmi Book 14 will come with a 72Wh battery.

Redmi Book 2027 Series Teased

Redmi Book 2027 series of laptops will be unveiled in China on October 27 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The new laptops will be unveiled alongside the Redmi K100. The upcoming lineup will run on a third-generation Intel Core Ultra processor manufactured using Intel's 18A process. The laptops will support LPDDR5X memory with up to 7,467MT per second speed.

For thermal management, the Redmi Book 14 2027 will have a dual-fan 3D airflow system and a 10mm large-diameter heat pipe. This model is confirmed to feature a 72Wh battery, and the battery is touted to deliver up to 1.26 days of local video playback on a single charge.

The Redmi Book 14 2027 will have Super XiaoAI 2.0, Xiaomi's AI assistant for content generation, scheduling tasks and creating PPTs. The AI assistant integrates with the Mi Home App. It lets users remotely power on/off via smartphone or tablet.

Xiaomi has teased the Redmi Book 14 in a Nebula Purple colour with a metal build. The laptop appears to feature a full-size keyboard and a circular power button. The promotional images also showcase a Blue variant with a larger display. While the brand has only confirmed the Redmi Book 14 variant, it is expected to launch alongside the larger 16-inch variant.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal additional details about the Redmi Book 2027 series in the coming days. The Redmi K100 is confirmed to come with a 6.83-inch display and an IP68-rated build. It will include two symmetrical speakers and a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor.

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Further reading: Redmi Book 2027, Redmi Book 2027 Series, Redmi Book 14 2027, Redmi Book, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Redmi Book 2027 Series Launch Date Set for October 27; Design, Specifications Teased
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