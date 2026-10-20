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Apple ‘Pro and Tell’ Event Set for Next Week; First MacBook With Touchscreen, New iPad Mini and More Expected to Launch

Apple will host the ‘Pro and Tell’ launch event in Los Angeles, media invite confirms.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 October 2026 11:54 IST
Apple ‘Pro and Tell’ Event Set for Next Week; First MacBook With Touchscreen, New iPad Mini and More Expected to Launch

Photo Credit: X/ Greg Joswiak

Apple's Pro and Tell event will be its third event in the last two months

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Highlights
  • Apple’s new MacBook might feature a tandem OLED panel
  • Apple might also refresh the MacBook Pro lineup
  • iMac (2026) could launch with the M6 processor
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Apple will host its second October launch event next week, a company executive announced on Monday. Dubbed ‘Pro and Tell', this will also be the third event that the Cupertino-based tech giant will host in the last two months, starting with the ‘Surprise and Shine' event for the unveiling of the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro series, followed by the ‘Welcome Home' event for the launch of the new HomeView and HomePod Mini. In the last two months, with each launch event, the tech giant entered new product categories. Similarly, next week's ‘Pro and Tell' event is also expected to mark Apple's entry into a new product category.

Apple to Host the ‘Pro and Tell' Launch Event on October 28

In a post on X, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, announced that the Cupertino-based tech giant will host its‘Pro and Tell' event next week. “Can't wait to pro and tell next week,” he wrote. The event poster shows the Apple logo in blue, white, red, and orange hues, with a dark background. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the animation shows a finger touching the screen to draw the Apple logo, hinting at the new category Apple is expected to enter.

Separately, YouTube creator and tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) shared an image of the media invite that Apple sent to creators and media houses. The media invite confirms that Apple will host the ‘Pro and Tell' event on October 28. The event is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). Further, the media invite mentions that the ‘Pro and Tell' event will take place in Los Angeles. “Please join us in person for a special Apple Experience,” the invite reads.

Previous reports suggest that Apple will be launching a range of Mac devices during the October 28 event. The event is expected to mark Apple's entry into a new device category with the launch of its first MacBook model with a touchscreen. The laptop is said to sport a tandem OLED panel, too. Apart from this, the tech giant could refresh the MacBook Pro with the new M6 processor.

The new MacBook Pro could also get an OLED display, marking another first for the company. It will reportedly be available in the 14-inch screen option. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the new iMac model with the M6 processor. Lastly, the John Ternus-led company is said to refresh the iPad Mini. The tablet could also get the OLED display upgrade. The new devices could go on sale in select global markets on November 6. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by Apple.

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Further reading: Apple Pro and Tell Event, Pro and Tell Event, Pro and Tell, MacBook With Touchscreen, MacBook Pro, iPad Mini, iMac, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Apple ‘Pro and Tell’ Event Set for Next Week; First MacBook With Touchscreen, New iPad Mini and More Expected to Launch
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