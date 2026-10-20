Apple will host its second October launch event next week, a company executive announced on Monday. Dubbed ‘Pro and Tell', this will also be the third event that the Cupertino-based tech giant will host in the last two months, starting with the ‘Surprise and Shine' event for the unveiling of the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro series, followed by the ‘Welcome Home' event for the launch of the new HomeView and HomePod Mini. In the last two months, with each launch event, the tech giant entered new product categories. Similarly, next week's ‘Pro and Tell' event is also expected to mark Apple's entry into a new product category.

Apple to Host the ‘Pro and Tell' Launch Event on October 28

In a post on X, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, announced that the Cupertino-based tech giant will host its‘Pro and Tell' event next week. “Can't wait to pro and tell next week,” he wrote. The event poster shows the Apple logo in blue, white, red, and orange hues, with a dark background. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the animation shows a finger touching the screen to draw the Apple logo, hinting at the new category Apple is expected to enter.

Separately, YouTube creator and tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) shared an image of the media invite that Apple sent to creators and media houses. The media invite confirms that Apple will host the ‘Pro and Tell' event on October 28. The event is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). Further, the media invite mentions that the ‘Pro and Tell' event will take place in Los Angeles. “Please join us in person for a special Apple Experience,” the invite reads.

Previous reports suggest that Apple will be launching a range of Mac devices during the October 28 event. The event is expected to mark Apple's entry into a new device category with the launch of its first MacBook model with a touchscreen. The laptop is said to sport a tandem OLED panel, too. Apart from this, the tech giant could refresh the MacBook Pro with the new M6 processor.

The new MacBook Pro could also get an OLED display, marking another first for the company. It will reportedly be available in the 14-inch screen option. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the new iMac model with the M6 processor. Lastly, the John Ternus-led company is said to refresh the iPad Mini. The tablet could also get the OLED display upgrade. The new devices could go on sale in select global markets on November 6. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by Apple.