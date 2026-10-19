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MacBook With OLED Touchscreen, New iPad Mini to Go On Sale Early Next Month as Apple Plans Store Overhaul: Report

Apple is reportedly planning its second October 2026 launch event at the end of this month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2026 12:19 IST
MacBook With OLED Touchscreen, New iPad Mini to Go On Sale Early Next Month as Apple Plans Store Overhaul: Report

MacBook Pro with M6 chip could come in two display size variants

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Highlights
  • Apple might call the new model MacBook Ultra
  • MacBook Ultra could get the Dynamic Island feature
  • Apple has yet to announce the launch date
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Apple is planning to host its second major launch event later this month. During the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its first MacBook model with a touchscreen and a Tandem OLED panel. The laptop could be joined by a refreshed iMac with the M6 processor, a new MacBook Pro with the M6 chipset, and a next-generation iPad Mini with an OLED display. The company is reportedly planning a “reset” for its retail stores, which could happen early next month. As part of the reset, Apple is expected to make the new Mac devices available for purchase to customers.

MacBook With OLED Touchscreen, Next-Generation iPad Mini Might Hit the Stores on November 6

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the latest addition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', writes that the new redesigned MacBook model with a touchscreen and an OLED panel will be available for purchase on November 6. The tech giant's new laptop will hit shelves on the day of the anticipated Apple Store overhaul. The planned “reset” will reportedly begin on November 5 and will run through November 6.

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As part of the Apple Store “reset”, the tech giant will reportedly bring new signage and place new products on the store tables. Beyond the redesigned MacBook with an OLED touchscreen, the tech giant reportedly plans to launch the iMac with the new M6 chipset, the MacBook Pro with the M6 processor and a 14-inch display, and the refreshed iPad Mini with an OLED screen.

Next, the new MacBook will be Apple's first laptop with an OLED touchscreen. It adds to Apple's overhauled strategy of entering new product categories. The laptop will reportedly be powered by the M6 processor. It could also feature the Dynamic Island, like the new iPhone models. It would also be the first MacBook model to ditch the notch.

Apple recently released its M6 processor. It is the tech giant's first processor fabricated on TSMC's 2nm process node. Apple is not expected to add more M6 chips, as it reportedly plans to accelerate development and release of the M7 chip, which will focus on local AI processing and other tasks.

Before the anticipated Apple Store reset, the company will reportedly launch the new MacBook with touchscreen, iMac with M6 chip, MacBook Pro with M6 processor, and the next-generation iPad Mini on October 27. This would be Apple's second major event this month, following its Welcome Home presentation, during which the tech giant launched the new HomeView, HomePod Mini, and Apple TV 4K.

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Further reading: MacBook Ultra, MacBook OLED Touchscreen, iPad Mini, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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