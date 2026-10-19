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iPhone Duo Battery Capacity Revealed Days Before Foldable Goes on Sale

iPhone Duo will be available for purchase in India starting October 23.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2026 15:10 IST
iPhone Duo Battery Capacity Revealed Days Before Foldable Goes on Sale

iPhone Duo features a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display

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Highlights
  • iPhone Duo is powered by the A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone Duo was spotted on the EPREL website
  • iPhone Duo features a dual rear camera unit
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Apple launched the iPhone Duo in India and other global markets early last month, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, AirPods 5, and Apple Watch Series 12. The iPhone Duo's unveiling marked Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market. The new passport-style foldable will go on sale later this week and is currently available for pre-order. Days before it goes on sale globally, Apple has revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone Duo in a certification document in the EU. At launch, Apple claimed the iPhone Duo delivers up to 44 hours of battery life.

iPhone Duo Battery Capacity, Endurance Details Revealed

Apple's new iPhone Duo has been listed on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database with the device identifier A3720. The listing, based on the certification documents submitted by the tech giant, reveals that Apple's first foldable is equipped with a 4,883mAh battery (rated capacity). It also claims 51 hours and 30 minutes of battery endurance per cycle.

With an energy class label of A, the iPhone Duo gets a drop resistance rating of B and a repairability rating of C in the EU. Apple's first foldable also ships with an IP68 dust-and-water-resistance rating, according to the EPREL listing. Apple provided the details to meet EU compliance requirements. The company did not reveal the exact rated capacity of iPhone Duo's battery.

However, during its September 9 keynote, the tech giant said the iPhone Duo provides “all-day battery life”. It is claimed to deliver up to 31 hours of video playback with the inner foldable screen. Meanwhile, with the cover display, the foldable is claimed to deliver up to 44 hours of video playback. Similarly, Apple claims the iPhone Duo offers up to 22 hours of battery life with combined inner-and-outer-display use on a single charge. The company also claims users will get 5 hours of video playback with 5 minutes of charging.

As previously mentioned, the listing comes days before the iPhone Duo goes on sale globally on October 23. The foldable is currently available for pre-order on Apple's online store. The price of the iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. It is powered by Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chipset. The phone gets a dual rear camera unit. It sports a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR foldable display and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR cover screen.

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Further reading: iPhone Duo, Apple, iPhone Duo Battery, iPhone Duo Price in India, iPhone Duo India Launch, iPhone Duo Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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