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Apple’s Next HomeView To Come With a Robotic Arm, Larger Display: Mark Gurman

Apple's upcoming higher-end version of its HomeView is reportedly in development under the codename J595.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2026 12:22 IST
Apple’s Next HomeView To Come With a Robotic Arm, Larger Display: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple HomeView sports a 7-inch Liquid Retina panel

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Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly developing a premium HomeView
  • It is said to feature a 9-inch display
  • The robotic HomeView is expected to launch in 2027 or 2028
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Apple HomeView launched last week with a 7-inch Liquid Retina display. The latest smart home device features Siri AI and facial recognition. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is working on a higher-end version of the HomeView smart home hub with a robotic limb. The upcoming device is expected to feature a larger screen than the existing model. It is being developed under the codename J595.

Apple developing a premium HomeView

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is working on an upgraded HomeView smart home hub. Internally codenamed J595, the new premium device will reportedly feature an around 9-inch display. The current HomeView, for comparison, has a 7-inch Liquid Retina display.

The upcoming device will reportedly retain the design of the existing model while introducing a larger display and a motorised arm that allows the screen to rotate. The existing model can't swivel. It can recognise different people and provide personalised responses, but it still requires them to move in front of its screen or physically reposition it. The new HomeView model is expected to address this limitation.

The robotic arm of the upcoming HomeView could rotate the display through 360 degrees and turn on its own to the person interacting with the device. The device will identify the speakers using voice recognition and automatically adjust the screen's orientation to face them. Gurman claims that "souped-up version of the HomeView planned for release in 2027 or 2028".

Apple has not revealed the name of the upcoming higher-end HomeView device. Gurman opines that the company could name it HomeView Max, HomeView Ultra, or HomeView 360. It is expected to be positioned above the existing HomeView in Apple's smart home lineup.

The company launched HomeView in India earlier this month for Rs. 39,900. It is offered in Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink, and Space Grey colours. It costs $299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in the US.

The HomeView supports facial recognition for up to six people. It runs on Apple's A18 chip and is integrated with Siri AI. It has two custom full-range drivers in the display.

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Further reading: HomeView, Apple HomeView, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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