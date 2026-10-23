Apple is set to host its second October launch event next week. Named ‘Pro and Tell', the event is expected to witness the launch of the next-generation Mac devices, including the first MacBook to feature a touchscreen, the first MacBook Pro model to get an OLED display, and the latest iMac model, along with the new iPad Mini with an OLED panel. While the launch event is still a few days away, the company has yet to confirm the names of the upcoming devices. A new report claims that Apple is planning to launch the first MacBook Pro with the OLED panel at a notably higher price than its non-OLED predecessors.

MacBook Pro (2026) to Reportedly Come With a Notable ‘Apple Tax'

Citing Counterpoint Research's Associate Director, David Naranjo, Tom's Guide reports that the upcoming MacBook Pro model with the OLED display could raise the price of the device by $300 (roughly Rs. 28,000) to $500 (about Rs. 47,000). The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an OLED screen will reportedly be launched at a starting price between $2,799 (roughly Rs. 2,66,000) and $2,999 (about Rs. 2,85,000).

According to the report, the revised pricing is based on a Bill of Materials (BOM) analysis, and the final retail pricing could be different. Naranjo reportedly called the price jump an “Apple Tax”. The price jump is said to help Apple maintain a healthy profit on the MacBook Pro models, while also covering the laptop's upgrade to an advanced tandem OLED panel, along with the ongoing AI-driven NAND and DRAM price hikes.

Further, the report highlights that with the ongoing memory and storage chip shortage, most OEMS, including Apple, are betting on higher-end configurations. Hence, the upgrade to the tandem OLED panel and a touchscreen could reportedly be another excuse to raise the prices, while keeping the profit margins in check.

In India, the current-generation MacBook Pro with the M5 processor is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,39,900 for the 14-inch model. This is the price after the Cupertino-based tech giant raised the prices of its devices across categories. We already know that the new MacBook Pro and MacBook with touchscreen are expected to be launched on October 28, during the ‘Pro and Tell' event. The event will commence at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and will take place in Los Angeles.