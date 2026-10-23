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iPhone Duo Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

iPhone Duo purchases will include three months of Apple Music, along with three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 08:50 IST
iPhone Duo Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

The foldable is available in Star White and Night Sky colour options

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Highlights
  • Pricing for the iPhone Duo in India starts at Rs. 2,99,900
  • Buyers can get up to Rs. 81,500 in trade-in credit on Apple Store
  • It is powered by Apple's new 2nm A20 Pro chipset
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The iPhone Duo is finally available for purchase in India beginning today (Friday). Apple's first foldable iPhone was launched at the ‘Surprise and Shine' event in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. But while both non-foldable models went on sale a week after their unveiling, the iPhone Duo remained unavailable for purchase. The Cupertino-based tech giant opened pre-orders for the foldable handset last week, and its general sale is all set to begin today.

iPhone Duo Price in India

The price of the iPhone Duo in India starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base variant with 256GB of onboard storage. The 512GB and 1TB configurations of the handset are priced at Rs. 3,24,900 and Rs. 3,74,900, respectively. Customers looking for even more onboard storage can purchase the top-end 2TB storage variant of the Duo, which costs Rs. 4,49,900. The foldable is available in Star White and Night Sky colour options.

The iPhone Duo is available for purchase through Apple's online store and select partner retailers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Lotus Electronics, and more, across the country.

iPhone Duo Offers

Customers purchasing the iPhone Duo can get up to Rs. 81,500 in credit through Apple's Trade In programme when exchanging an eligible iPhone 13 or newer model. Apple is offering No Cost EMI for up to 12 months through most leading banks. Buyers can also get up to Rs. 7,000 in instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Additionally, iPhone Duo purchases will include three months of Apple Music, along with three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

iPhone Duo Features, Specifications

The iPhone Duo sports a book-style design with a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding display and a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display. Both screens support ProMotion technology, while the inner panel offers a larger viewing area for gaming, watching videos, and multitasking. Apple says the inner display is 50 percent larger than the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone Duo Leak Reveals New StandBy Faces With Smart Home Controls, Apple Watch-Like Customisation

The handset is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, built using a 2nm process. The iPhone Duo runs iOS 27.1 and supports Apple Intelligence features, including Siri AI. On the optics front, the iPhone Duo features a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion rear camera system comprising a main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle camera.

The phone also includes a 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera, alongside an under-display FaceTime camera for video calls when the device is unfolded.

It supports MagSafe wireless charging, USB Type-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6 in terms of connectivity. The iPhone Duo uses a dual-battery architecture, with Apple claiming up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer screen.

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Further reading: iPhone Duo, iPhone Duo Price in India, iPhone Duo pre-order, iPhone Duo sale, iPhone Duo Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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